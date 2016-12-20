Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
38°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

OPRF wrestling wins Whitlach Invite

Three-time defending state champs' depth on full display at Hinsdale Central

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Marty Farmer

Sports Editor

Although it's less than a month into the regular season, the Oak Park and River Forest High School wrestling team looks formidable once again.

The three-time defending state champions scored 243.5 points to place first out 24 teams at the annual Rex Whitlach Invitational hosted by Hinsdale Central.

Tony Madrigal and Jason Renteria won individual titles at 126 and 138 pounds, respectively, for the Huskies who produced 10 place-winners overall.

Madrigal won four consecutive matches highlighted by a (tech fall, 4:58) win over Rolling Meadows' Jason Kohlberg. Renteria also swept four bouts including a (tech fall, 2:28) victory against Lyons Township's Tyler Zeman.

Other top performers for OPRF included: runner-ups Josh Ogunsanya (106), Nico Bolivar (113), Brian Holloway (160) and Drew Matticks (170); third-place finisher PJ Ogunsnya (120); and fourth-place medalists Torry Early (132), Tariq Thurman (182) and Elija Osit (195).

Aside from its impressive showing at Whitlach, OPRF is 10-0 in dual matches overall and 3-0 in the West Suburban Conference Silver Division.

The Huskies also finished 22nd out of 87 teams with a score of 48.5 at the prestigious Walsh Ironman in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Madrigal finished third at 126 and Renteria seventh at 132.

Over the holidays, OPRF will participate in another nationally-recognized event, The Clash. Held at the University Center in Rochester, Minnesota, this dual meet tournament pits some of the premier teams in the country against each other.

Contact:
Email: marty@oakpark.com Twitter: @OakParkSports

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Season of Giving 2016

Now is the time to make a difference in your community! Click here for details...

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Joe Gotts, The "wrestling coach" situation...

By Joan Winstein

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 1:20 PM

On: Former OPRF teacher pleads guilty...

PARKING problems abound.. Much $ is lost by local...

By Barbara Joan

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 12:25 PM

On: District House Breaks Ground

Would love to see all candidates present at Suburban...

By Anthony Clark

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 11:37 AM

On: Big names show up in school board...

Would love to see all candidates present at Suburban...

By Anthony Clark

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 11:36 AM

On: Big names show up in school board...

Melvin: I absolutely agree. Definitely a "step...

By Bruce Kline

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 11:32 AM

On: Best friends through basketball

"all of the nonsense over the swimming pool was...

By Barbara Joan

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 11:29 AM

On: Former OPRF teacher pleads guilty...

Marty, this is one of your best columns yet. I can...

By Melvin Tate

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 11:04 AM

On: Best friends through basketball

I am sick to my stomach that this is only two years...

By Joanne O'Hara

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 9:24 AM

On: Former OPRF teacher pleads guilty...

With the new taxes coming from the village, a new pool...

By RoseMary Gange

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 6:59 AM

On: District 200 set to become debt...

Any and all instances of teachers having sex with...

By Bill Dwyer

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 6:47 AM

On: Former OPRF teacher pleads guilty...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2016 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close