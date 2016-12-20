OPRF wrestling wins Whitlach Invite

By Marty Farmer

Sports Editor

Although it's less than a month into the regular season, the Oak Park and River Forest High School wrestling team looks formidable once again.

The three-time defending state champions scored 243.5 points to place first out 24 teams at the annual Rex Whitlach Invitational hosted by Hinsdale Central.

Tony Madrigal and Jason Renteria won individual titles at 126 and 138 pounds, respectively, for the Huskies who produced 10 place-winners overall.

Madrigal won four consecutive matches highlighted by a (tech fall, 4:58) win over Rolling Meadows' Jason Kohlberg. Renteria also swept four bouts including a (tech fall, 2:28) victory against Lyons Township's Tyler Zeman.

Other top performers for OPRF included: runner-ups Josh Ogunsanya (106), Nico Bolivar (113), Brian Holloway (160) and Drew Matticks (170); third-place finisher PJ Ogunsnya (120); and fourth-place medalists Torry Early (132), Tariq Thurman (182) and Elija Osit (195).

Aside from its impressive showing at Whitlach, OPRF is 10-0 in dual matches overall and 3-0 in the West Suburban Conference Silver Division.

The Huskies also finished 22nd out of 87 teams with a score of 48.5 at the prestigious Walsh Ironman in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Madrigal finished third at 126 and Renteria seventh at 132.

Over the holidays, OPRF will participate in another nationally-recognized event, The Clash. Held at the University Center in Rochester, Minnesota, this dual meet tournament pits some of the premier teams in the country against each other.

Contact:

Email: marty@oakpark.com Twitter: @OakParkSports