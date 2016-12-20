OPRF wrestling coach reinstated
Mike Powell had been placed on temporary leave
Mike Powell, the popular assistant varsity (and former head) wrestling coach at Oak Park and River Forest High School, has been reinstated and is back at work after being placed on administrative leave earlier this year, according to school officials.
In an interview last week, Karin Sullivan, District 200's communications director, confirmed that Powell had returned to work this month.
Powell had been placed on leave in connection with an investigation of alleged sexual misconduct among students, which occurred during a party at Powell's Oak Park home in August while the coach was out of town. According to multiple students and parents, Powell had allowed some of his wrestlers access to the house while he was away in order to watch his pets.
One student who attended the party, which involved alcohol, alleged that she was sexually assaulted by at least three football players and wrestlers. After coming forward with the allegations, the Oak Park Police Department and District 200 initiated separate investigations of the alleged incident.
Sullivan declined to give any details about the district's ongoing investigation but said Powell's reinstatement indicated "that portion of the investigation was completed or he wouldn't have been returned." She added that the district is currently wrapping up its complete investigation into the incident.
So far, no charges have been filed.
In a statement released earlier this month, Powell explained that OPRF was "apparently aware of the incident weeks before I was informed about it by the police" and that he has been fully cooperative with both the school's and police department's investigations.
Powell also pointed out that he wasn't accused of any misconduct by the school district or the police and that school and police officials assured him he wasn't "a target of any investigation."
"The temporary coaching suspension is not disciplinary in nature," Powell added. "Rather, it is routine to leave to permit the school to investigate this incident."
