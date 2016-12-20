Michael Patete, 52
Oak Park resident
Opinion: Obituaries
Michael Scott Patete, 52, of Oak Park, formerly of Arlington Heights, died on Dec. 16, 2016. He was born on April 17, 1964.
Michael is survived by his wife, Ada Ruth (nee Medina); his children, Victoria and Andrea Patete; his mother, Sharon Patete; his sister, Wendy Patete; his in-laws, Francisco and Ada Medina; his sisters-in-law, Cristina, Sandra, Lucila Medina and Guadalupe (Nicholas) McKeehan; his niece, Isabel McKeehan; and his many nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation was held on Dec. 19 at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, followed by a funeral Mass on Dec. 20 at Ascension Church, with entombment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. The family appreciates donations to the American Cancer Society.
