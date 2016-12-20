Maple Park is open again

By Marty Farmer

Sports Editor

Although it may be a bit chilly for a visit, Maple Park reopened Friday, Dec. 16 for residents to enjoy.

The last step in completing the sprawling park's Phase II improvements was the removal of construction fencing on Thursday, Dec. 15. An official ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for April.

"We are very excited to provide the residents of Oak Park access back to Maple Park," said Jan Arnold, the executive director of the Park District of Oak Park. "We hope they enjoy the added features. The enhancements will benefit all ages that use Maple Park."

The renovation, which began in early July 2016, certainly has been extensive.

Improvements at the 6.9-acre park located in the southwest corner of Oak Park include a new playground relocated closer to the east side of the park with a nearby picnic shelter, renovation of the two existing ballfields with new backstops and player and spectator areas plus the creation of two new fields for soccer and lacrosse.

"Bringing the new playground closer to Maple Avenue improves safety and security in that area," said Diane Stanke, the park district's Director of marketing and customer service.

Arnold added: "We are excited about the picnic pavilion and its proximity to the playground. Native plantings are another great addition. The former playground area had made a great shaded area for families to gather this summer."

The previous playground at Maple Park was donated to the organization, Kids Around the World, who will repurpose the playground for an impoverished community in a Third World country.

Climbing boulders have been installed between the two ballfields and pickleball lines were drawn on the existing tennis courts.

"Many of the T-ball players have younger siblings so adding the climbing boulders will allow those children to play while their brother or sister is playing ball," Arnold said. "Additionally, this will allow parents to stay in one area of the park and have multiple children benefit from outdoor play.

"Regarding pickleball, the park district has been approached by a group of pickleball players. We are excited to see this sport take off in Oak Park.

Finally, the pathways at Maple Park have been connected to create a looped walking/jogging path from the north end of the park to the south end.

"Walking paths consistently rank high in our community surveys," Stanke said. "Completing the four loops in the park make Maple Park a great destination for walking and running enthusiasts."

According to Stanke, the entire walking/jogging loop from North to South equals two-thirds of a mile.

Other than some additional trees on the west side of the park and an evaluation of the fencing along Harlem Avenue, improvements at Maple Park have been completed.

The total project cost of the renovation was $1,156,850, which included the upgrade to poured-in-place rubber and other project change orders.

The park district received a $400,000 Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources for the Maple Park renovation.

Over the past 10 years, the total amount of grants awarded to the park district is nearly $5 million, including the Euclid Square renovation to be completed in 2017.

Marty Farmer

Contact:

Email: marty@oakpark.com Twitter: @OakParkSports