Madison Street needs more citizen involvement

A rendering of the proposed "Bend," looking east from the corner of Oak Park Avenue and Madison Street. | Provided

On Dec.13, I attended an open forum with the mayor. During the forum, the Madison Street redevelopment (the "Curve") was discussed at length. Madison Street is clearly in need of redevelopment. Whether the plan currently in the works will do it remains to be seen. In any case, I asked the mayor to include two components in whatever plan is adopted: 1) a mitigation plan to address traffic diversion onto Jackson Boulevard and 2) greater community involvement.

At the forum, a community member offered his assurance that the so-called road diet for Madison will not result in unreasonable traffic diversions. That, frankly, defies common sense. The traffic will go somewhere, and Jackson or Washington are the only logical options.

Regardless of these reassurances, there is clearly some risk that traffic will divert to Jackson (almost entirely single-family homes), with its grade school (Longfellow) and key crossing for Ascension grade school children.

The Madison development plan should address concrete mitigation steps to address this. This could include widening curbs (as in Forest Park), additional stop signs, conversion to one-way status or other ideas or combination of ideas.

Given the high feelings on exhibit at the open forum, more community outreach and input (they are not the same — one involves informing the public and the other listening to it) is also important. Some citizen group outside village government should be constituted to offer formal input into the Madison Street plan.

The mayor expressed a willingness to consider these ideas and I thank him. Now, we need to see action on them.

Jerry Bowman

Oak Park