Friars rebuild with promising talent

Fenwick sophomore Liam Huthcinson is a returning state qualifier who is an excellent distance and relay swimmer. He returns to this pool this season to anchor a young but talented team. (Photo by Don Bartecki)

Matt Le Cren

Contributing Reporter

After graduating a senior class that included multiple state medalist Cavan Smith and relay stalwarts Mickey McGuire, Chez Daggs and Ryan Clark, the Fenwick boys swimming team is in rebuilding mode.

But the Friars do have a solid foundation piece in sophomore Liam Hutchinson.

It is the rare freshman that makes an immediate impact in boys swimming, but Hutchinson did so last winter when he finished 16th in the 500-yard freestyle and 20th in the 200 freestyle at the state meet. He also swam the anchor leg of the 400 free relay, which finished 21st.

Hutchinson didn't earn a top-12 medal at state, but he came awfully close. His 500 time of 4:39.49 missed the cut by 2.46 seconds.

"For a freshman, that was good," Fenwick coach Luke McGuire said. "Freshmen are in awe of the state meet experience and it can go one of two ways.

"They either end up dumbstruck because they've never been in that environment before, or they can get energized by the crowd."

For Hutchinson, it was the latter reaction, and McGuire is eager to see what he can do this season.

"He's been swimming really fast, so we're expecting good things out of him," McGuire said. "He led off our 400 free relay at (the) Barrington (Relays) with a 47.94 leg. That's unheard of at this point of the season."

Hutchinson is the only returning swimmer from Fenwick's 400 free relay. He also figures to be in consideration for the 200 free relay, which has to replace all four legs of the squad that finished 24th at last year's state meet.

Hutchinson figures to be a legitimate medal threat in the 500 and perhaps the 200 as well.

"This year he's going to be swimming super fast," McGuire said. "He's right there for the state cut in the 200, so the fact that he's going that fast at this point in the season is always a good sign."

McGuire, though, is far from deciding on which events Hutchinson will swim. The two distance freestyle races and two free relays would suit him the best, but the 500 free and 200 free relay are run back-to-back, leaving him little time to recuperate.

"That's the hardest thing for club kids to adjust to, is you don't get to swim what you want," McGuire said. "You have to swim what is best for the team.

"The 500 free and 200 free relay is really tough, but he's been fine with it.

"He's a leader in practice. He's real quiet and leads by example."

In fact, many of Fenwick's best swimmers are underclassmen. The only other returning individual state qualifier is sophomore Dan Lynch, who finished 41st in the 100 breaststroke.

The breaststroke figures to be a strong event for the Friars, who have two other swimmers who could contend for state berths in freshman Dan Badja and senior Luis Murphy.

Junior Tommy Bartecki, who led off the 200 medley relay which took 24th at state, is the other Friar who performed at state last winter. He just missed the state cut in the 100 backstroke.

McGuire expects seniors Kyle Poland and senior Anton Hutchinson – Liam's brother – to play big roles.

"Poland has been one of our utility swimmers," McGuire said. "He can swim a bunch of things, but he's definitely going to be a relay swimmer."

Unlike his younger brother, Anton Hutchinson is not a standout club swimmer, but the sibling rivalry brings out the best in both of them.

"(Anton) is not a year-round swimmer," McGuire said. "The better he gets, the more likely his brother is to beat him. It's a win-win for me as a coach."

The Friars also will get contributions from seniors Kevin Finn and Connor Hendzel, sophomore Payton Comstock and freshman Ben Katzbeck. The latter two should make an immediate impact.

"It's nice to have guys walk in off the street that have experience," McGuire said.

But Fenwick also can make use of athletes, like Finn and Hendzel, who only swim part-time.

"Every year (Finn) surprises us with how much he's improved each year," McGuire said. "But he's not a year-round swimmer. It takes time to get in shape."

One thing is for certain; McGuire will make sure the Friars are in shape.

"Christmas on Sunday is one of God's blessings," McGuire said. "It means I have to give them only one day off."