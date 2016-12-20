District 200 set to become debt free by next year
Officials say that doesn't mean they can finance a pool from reserves
Oak Park and River Forest High School District 200 is on track to be debt free within a year, according to district officials. At its regular meeting on Dec. 22, the school board is expected to authorize a final, $1.02 million payment on bonds issued in 2005.
"For the fifth year in a row the district plans to make its annual bond and interest payment from cash reserves rather than raising taxes," according to a statement released by the district last week.
"It's very unusual for school districts in Illinois because a lot them are paying on bonds, debt certificates and other instruments for capital improvements," said Tod Altenburg, the district's chief business official, echoing financial advisers at William Blair & Company, the investment management firm contracted by the district.
According to District 200 board President Jeff Weissglass, the William Blair advisers explained that "being debt free is very unusual for a school district, regardless of size. Bond rating agencies look very favorably on districts with no debt, which in turn lowers interest rates for any future borrowing."
Officials said that, over the past four years, the district has reduced its share of local property taxes by more than $30 million by using the fund balance to pay down roughly $11 million on outstanding debt and to absorb a roughly $20 million reduction in the annual tax levy.
"The compounding effect of these reductions has been projected to save taxpayers a total of $72 million over the course of [10] years," officials said in the statement.
"Paying from cash on hand rather than a tax levy aligns with recommendations by the board's 2013 Finance Advisory Committee," the statement read. "The overall goal is to gradually and responsibly lower the district's overly large fund balance in order to ease the tax burden on property owners while avoiding cuts to programming or staff."
Officials, however, explained that the elimination of outstanding debt doesn't mean that the district will stop levying for more tax dollars. Revenue from property taxes are still necessary to pay for operating and other, non-debt related, expenses.
In addition, officials explained, the removal of outstanding debt obligations doesn't necessarily free up money to pay for the $44.5 million, five-year facilities plan out of the fund balance, which is estimated to be currently about $96 million.
The plan, which was narrowly struck down by voters in November, would've replaced the high school's two existing swimming pools and parking garage with a new competition pool and parking garage. It would've been funded with up to $25 million in referendum bonds.
Since then, some community members have inquired into the district potentially funding the plan with money from the fund balance.
"If we take more money and put it in the bucket for long-term facilities projects like a swimming pool, then we're lowering the amount of money available to us in operating funds and if that's the case, then we'll have to go out for a referendum in 2019," said Altenburg.
"That would not be in alignment with the finance advisory committee's recommendations," he said. "That committee made a really in-depth recommendation about dedicating $20 million of fund balance and about [sticking to] a timeline for gradually and responsibly spending down the fund balance within a particular time frame."
District officials said the committee's recommended timeframe calls for the district to bring the total fund balance below 40 percent of operating expenses "gradually and responsibly by 2023."
In an interview last week, D200 Communications Director Karin Sullivan said the committee's timeframe also would have the district placing an operating funds referendum on the ballot in either 2021 or 2023.
RoseMary Gange from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 6:59 AM
With the new taxes coming from the village, a new pool referensum seems even less likely to pass in the future. Get the pool costs to under $30 million and pay out of reserves with no new taxes. That would show good leadership and be applauded by the whole community.