Christ Kates, 88
Veteran, U.S. Postal Service carrier
Opinion: Obituaries
Christ Peter Kates, 88, a lifelong resident of Oak Park, died on Dec. 17, 2016, at his home following a long illness. Born on Nov. 14, 1928, he graduated from Oak Park and River Forest High School in 1946 and joined the Illinois Army National Guard. Later, he was a member of the Illinois Air National Guard until his retirement in 1990 as a sergeant. A proud employee of the U.S. Postal Service, he worked as a letter carrier for 39 years.
Christ Kates is survived by his wife, Sally Kates (nee Geyer); his children, Peter (Sharon) Kates, Patricia (John) Perkins, Gerald (Mary) Kates and Dorothy Kates; his grandchildren, Rane, Jerry Jr., Blade, Emily, Krist, Elena, Hank, Daniel and John; and his brother, William. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bertha and Peter Kates; and his siblings, Bessie, Andrew and Ted.
Visitation will be held at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St. in Oak Park on Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 3 to 9 p.m. with a funeral service at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 601 S. Central Ave. in Chicago on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 10:30 a.m. followed by burial with military honors at Elmwood Cemetery.
