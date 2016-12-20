Carol O'Neill, 54
Lifelong St. Luke parishioner
Opinion: Obituaries
Carol Ann O'Neill, 54, a lifelong resident of River Forest, died on Dec. 10, 2016. Born on Nov. 13, 1962, she attended St. Luke School, Oak Park and River Forest High School, and then went on to earn a degree in Business at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. She was a member of the St. Luke School and Fenwick High School communities and was a lifelong parishioner of St. Luke Parish.
Carol is survived by her children, Michael, Margaret Mary (fiancé Martin Detmer), Madeline and Colleen Stephany; her siblings, Patty (Frank) Baker, John (Pat) O'Neill, Peggy (Jack) Gleason, Michael (Margie) O'Neill, Mary (Joe) Bresnahan, Molly (Van) Conroy and Danny (Cathy) O'Neill; and her many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Margaret (nee Barrett) O'Neill.
Visitation was held on Dec. 11 at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, and friends and family celebrated a funeral Mass at St. Luke Church on Dec. 12, followed by interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.
The family appreciates memorial donations to St. Luke School www.school-stlukeparish.org or Fenwick High School, www.fenwickfriars.com.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Season of Giving 2016
|
Now is the time to make a difference in your community! Click here for details...
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
I am sick to my stomach that this is only two years...
By Joanne O'Hara
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 9:24 AM
With the new taxes coming from the village, a new pool...
By RoseMary Gange
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 6:59 AM
Any and all instances of teachers having sex with...
By Bill Dwyer
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 6:47 AM
And now that I think more about it, I think all of the...
By Joe Gotts
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 3:46 AM
What exactly is it with the mentality of all of these...
By Joe Gotts
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 3:39 AM
Gee Chuck, do you really think so? Because this is...
By Bruce Kline
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 12:37 AM
Man, that is one ugly looking building.
By Chuck Mann
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 12:14 AM
John, criticizing this newspaper wasn't the main...
By Bridgett Baron
Posted: December 21st, 2016 11:55 PM
Kim Frost is a gem in our community! And, Good...
By Susan Beyersdorf Beach
Posted: December 21st, 2016 11:43 PM
Kevin - I was not seeking an understanding of state...
By John Butch Murtagh
Posted: December 21st, 2016 10:30 PM