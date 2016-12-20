Carol O'Neill, 54

Carol Ann O'Neill, 54, a lifelong resident of River Forest, died on Dec. 10, 2016. Born on Nov. 13, 1962, she attended St. Luke School, Oak Park and River Forest High School, and then went on to earn a degree in Business at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. She was a member of the St. Luke School and Fenwick High School communities and was a lifelong parishioner of St. Luke Parish.

Carol is survived by her children, Michael, Margaret Mary (fiancé Martin Detmer), Madeline and Colleen Stephany; her siblings, Patty (Frank) Baker, John (Pat) O'Neill, Peggy (Jack) Gleason, Michael (Margie) O'Neill, Mary (Joe) Bresnahan, Molly (Van) Conroy and Danny (Cathy) O'Neill; and her many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Margaret (nee Barrett) O'Neill.

Visitation was held on Dec. 11 at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, and friends and family celebrated a funeral Mass at St. Luke Church on Dec. 12, followed by interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

The family appreciates memorial donations to St. Luke School www.school-stlukeparish.org or Fenwick High School, www.fenwickfriars.com.