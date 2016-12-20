Big names show up in school board races
Pragmatic Pool Solutions members are running, but aren't filed as a slate
After Monday's filing deadline, the races for seats on the District 97 and District 200 school boards are official. Barring anyone withdrawing or getting removed from the ballot, the April 4 election ballot will include 11 candidates vying for three open seats on the D97 board and nine candidates vying for four open seats on the D200 board.
Both races feature an array of prominent challengers and well-known incumbents. And while all of the candidates running for both races are calling themselves non-affiliated independents, a number of candidates are affiliated with an influential local citizens group.
D200 Pragmatic Pool Solutions — a group formed to force the D200 school board to go to referendum its plan to fund construction of a new swimming pool at OPRF High school, and then to defeat that referendum — supports two D200 candidates and one D97 candidate.
Douglas W. Springer, an Oak Park entrepreneur, and Jack E. Davidson, an account director for a digital marketing firm, are running for the high school board while Heather B. Claxton-Douglas, who owns a technology company, is running for the elementary school board. All of the candidates, who are active volunteers with Pragmatic Pool Solutions, are new to politics.
Matt Baron, the outgoing Oak Park Public Library Board president, who is also running for D200 board, said that, although voted against the referendum, he isn't aligned with any particular group even though his wife is a member of that group.
Pragmatic Pool members argue that the district has long sought to construct an excessively expensive swimming pool at the urging of what they call "the pool lobby," i.e. people highly involved in aquatics programs in the wider community and at the high school.
"The board needs to work for the community, not a special interest group," said Springer during a recent interview. "The board needs to be engaged personally with the community because the community votes and pays for the school. I feel, personally, that the board was overtaken by a special interest group for a decade and never let go of what that special interest group wanted."
Last year, the Pragmatic Pool group, led by Oak Park resident Monica Sheehan, successfully garnered over 4,300 signatures and forced the school board to reconfigure its process for replacing the high school's two nearly 90-year-old swimming pools.
The plan that arose from that revised process, a $44.5 million, five-year facilities project, was rejected by residents in the Nov. 8 election by just 28 votes — an outcome that the Pragmatic group, which favored a less expensive option over the five-year facilities project, had a heavy hand in steering.
"If one of us is chosen, we're not going to have meetings to have meetings and create committees to have committees," said Springer. "We want to get the work done and make decisions based on what the community wants. I don't think any one of us is political by nature, but this drew us into something we feel the need to complete. We want to see if you can change the status quo."
Although the three candidates noted that they share similar visions for how elected bodies should function and similar ideas on how the high school should go about replacing its two swimming pools, they each reinforced their independent statuses.
"We're individuals running on our own," said Davidson. "The spirit of what we're doing isn't an organized political party, it's a group of like-minded, concerned citizens who have formed organically."
Members of Pragmatic Pool said that, if any of the three candidates are elected, then the underlying nature of their relationships with the group will change.
"They'll no longer be community activists," said Pragmatic Pool member Bruce Kleinman, who, along with other members, takes pride in the group's informal, decentralized structure. "They'll be members of the school board. They're not going to be our surrogates."
Other prominent local figures who seem poised to make an impact in their respective races include sitting D97 board President James Gates, who is running for a third term and James Robert "Rob" Breymaier, the executive director of the Oak Park Regional Housing Center.
In the D200 race, sitting D200 board President Jeff Weissglass, along with board members Jackie Moore and Thomas F. Cofsky, are all seeking re-election to second terms. Albert Sye, a former OPRF principal, and Craig Iseli, a business executive who was appointed to serve out a vacancy on the D97 school board last year, round out a race full of well-known local figures.
Correction: This article has been updated to more accurately reflect Matt Baron's stance on the referendum. While he voted against the ballot measure, he wasn't a vocal opponent of it, as was previously stated. Wednesday Journal regrets the error.
