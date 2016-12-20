Barbara Berger, 64
Professor who taught nursing at UIC
Opinion: Obituaries
Dr. Barbara Ellen Berger, 64, of Oak Park, died on Dec. 12, 2016. Born on Aug. 7, 1952, she was a clinical assistant professor at UIC College of Nursing for more than 20 years.
Barbara is survived by her mother, Margaret H. Berger; her siblings, Elisabeth (Harry Munson) Berger, William (Martha) Berger and James (Diana) Berger; and her eight nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was held on Dec. 17 at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home in Oak Park. The family appreciates memorials in her honor to the UIC College of Nursing Biobehavioral Health Science Fund, https://www.nursing.uic.edu/giving/give-now, or by check payable to University of Illinois Foundation c/o UIC College of Nursing, Office of Advancement, 845 S. Damen (MC 802), Chicago 60612.
