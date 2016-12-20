Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
36°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Barbara Berger, 64

Professor who taught nursing at UIC

Opinion: Obituaries

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

Barbara Berger

Dr. Barbara Ellen Berger, 64, of Oak Park, died on Dec. 12, 2016. Born on Aug. 7, 1952, she was a clinical assistant professor at UIC College of Nursing for more than 20 years. 

Barbara is survived by her mother, Margaret H. Berger; her siblings, Elisabeth (Harry Munson) Berger, William (Martha) Berger and James (Diana) Berger; and her eight nieces and nephews. 

A memorial service was held on Dec. 17 at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home in Oak Park. The family appreciates memorials in her honor to the UIC College of Nursing Biobehavioral Health Science Fund, https://www.nursing.uic.edu/giving/give-now, or by check payable to University of Illinois Foundation c/o UIC College of Nursing, Office of Advancement, 845 S. Damen (MC 802), Chicago 60612.

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Season of Giving 2016

Now is the time to make a difference in your community! Click here for details...

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

MAYWOOD COUNTRY CHURCH

Lovely, old fashioned country church in Maywood, on corner of Fifth and Erie is looking for a roommate or tenant. We are willing to work out a flexible arrangement if you are an appropriate tenant. Various size spaces. Call 708 344-6150, leave a...

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

I am sick to my stomach that this is only two years...

By Joanne O'Hara

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 9:24 AM

On: Former OPRF teacher pleads guilty...

With the new taxes coming from the village, a new pool...

By RoseMary Gange

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 6:59 AM

On: District 200 set to become debt...

Any and all instances of teachers having sex with...

By Bill Dwyer

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 6:47 AM

On: Former OPRF teacher pleads guilty...

And now that I think more about it, I think all of the...

By Joe Gotts

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 3:46 AM

On: Former OPRF teacher pleads guilty...

What exactly is it with the mentality of all of these...

By Joe Gotts

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 3:39 AM

On: Former OPRF teacher pleads guilty...

Gee Chuck, do you really think so? Because this is...

By Bruce Kline

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 12:37 AM

On: District House Breaks Ground

Man, that is one ugly looking building.

By Chuck Mann

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 12:14 AM

On: District House Breaks Ground

John, criticizing this newspaper wasn't the main...

By Bridgett Baron

Posted: December 21st, 2016 11:55 PM

On: Former OPRF teacher pleads guilty...

Kim Frost is a gem in our community! And, Good...

By Susan Beyersdorf Beach

Posted: December 21st, 2016 11:43 PM

On: Meanwhile, Under the Radar

Kevin - I was not seeking an understanding of state...

By John Butch Murtagh

Posted: December 21st, 2016 10:30 PM

On: Former OPRF teacher pleads guilty...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2016 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close