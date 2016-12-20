Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
Obituaries

Arlo Andrade-Janzen, 30, died at his Denver, Colorado home on Dec. 7, 2016 of AIDS-related causes. Born on Sept. 20, 1986, he was passionate about the benefits of medicinal marijuana in treating people with chronic illnesses and was licensed as a dispensary technician. He was a creative, expressive writer, poet and artist and a witty, loyal friend to many. 

Arlo is survived by his parents, Eva Janzen Powell and Smith T. Powell IV; his siblings, Eleanor Powell, Smith T. Powell V, Cauley Powell and Asa Powell; his grandfather, Arlo Janzen; and his many aunts, uncles and cousins. 

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in the Grand Ballroom of the Carleton Hotel, 1110 Pleasant St. in Oak Park from 5 to 9 p.m. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider making a donation in Arlo's honor/memory to the Pediatric AIDS Chicago Prevention Initiative (PACPI) whose mission is to eliminate deaths from pediatric AIDS and to reduce transmission of the virus from mothers to their children. Donations can be made at www.pregnantandpositive.org or to 200 W. Jackson Blvd. in Chicago 60606.

