Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
36°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Acknowledge the outcome, but also the process

Opinion: Letters To The Editor

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

What a surprise to find a Viewpoint comment in the Homes section of the Dec. 14 edition of Wednesday Journal [Grove Apartments: The skeptics had it wrong]. Living just a few blocks from the once-controversial Grove Apartments, I simply had to stop and read the update by Perry Vietti.

Back in 2009, when discussions about the Grove Apartments project surfaced, not many could have foreseen that Madison Street might be on the verge of a renaissance less than 10 years later. After all, the development of Madison Street looked a bit stalled during our nation's economic downturn.

Go back and read the hundreds of posted comments associated with the Grove Apartment project. You will see how there is much more dialogue needed in Oak Park about race, economic diversity, stereotypes, transparency, name-calling, villainization, active listening, the right to be heard, empathy, empowerment, helping without motives, respectfully acknowledging the validity (and weaknesses) of different viewpoints, hypocrisy, and a few other factors that gave the Grove Apartments controversy a life of its own. 

Things were complicated by the YMCA SRO transition, the potential impact on student enrollment at Lincoln Elementary, and the controversy surrounding the drug-related death and building code violations at 855 Lake St. 

Completion of the Grove Apartments project merely allowed the strongly expressed feelings to bubble beneath the surface and await the next opportunity. Recent developments of luxury apartments and condos west of Ridgeland Avenue put a slightly different twist on some of these same issues.

Before I forget, congratulations are in order to Interfaith Housing Development Corp., Weese Langley Weese Architects, the Oak Park Housing Authority, Catholic Charities, the Oak Park Village Board of Trustees, and the Oak Park Plan Commission for helping Madison Street move forward. 

The process it took to get here, however, should not be forgotten.

Ken Woods

Oak Park

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Season of Giving 2016

Now is the time to make a difference in your community! Click here for details...

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

FOR SALE

Boys' 24" Red Magna 15 Speed Glacierpoint bike. Like New: ridden 2x. Bike Shop inspected, ready to ride! $60 Cash. 7:00 am - 5:00 pm. 708-715-8834

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

I am sick to my stomach that this is only two years...

By Joanne O'Hara

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 9:24 AM

On: Former OPRF teacher pleads guilty...

With the new taxes coming from the village, a new pool...

By RoseMary Gange

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 6:59 AM

On: District 200 set to become debt...

Any and all instances of teachers having sex with...

By Bill Dwyer

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 6:47 AM

On: Former OPRF teacher pleads guilty...

And now that I think more about it, I think all of the...

By Joe Gotts

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 3:46 AM

On: Former OPRF teacher pleads guilty...

What exactly is it with the mentality of all of these...

By Joe Gotts

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 3:39 AM

On: Former OPRF teacher pleads guilty...

Gee Chuck, do you really think so? Because this is...

By Bruce Kline

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 12:37 AM

On: District House Breaks Ground

Man, that is one ugly looking building.

By Chuck Mann

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 12:14 AM

On: District House Breaks Ground

John, criticizing this newspaper wasn't the main...

By Bridgett Baron

Posted: December 21st, 2016 11:55 PM

On: Former OPRF teacher pleads guilty...

Kim Frost is a gem in our community! And, Good...

By Susan Beyersdorf Beach

Posted: December 21st, 2016 11:43 PM

On: Meanwhile, Under the Radar

Kevin - I was not seeking an understanding of state...

By John Butch Murtagh

Posted: December 21st, 2016 10:30 PM

On: Former OPRF teacher pleads guilty...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2016 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close