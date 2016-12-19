River Forest MB Financial Bank robbed

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

A man who was bundled up for the winter weather appeared to have the ulterior motive of obscuring his identity as he robbed a River Forest bank on Friday, Dec. 16.

The Chicago FBI released surveillance camera images of the man who robbed the MB Financial Bank, 7727 Lake St., at 11:34 a.m., showing him wearing a black coat with red sleeves, black pants with green stripes, a red scarf, red knit hat and tan shoes.

The FBI said the robbery was a non-takeover event, meaning that it is likely that few people in the bank knew it was being robbed until after the event was over.

The robber was described as Hispanic, standing about 5-feet 6-inches tall, in his mid-30s and weighing approximately 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about the robbery can contact the Chicago FBI at 312-421-6700.