FBI issues $25K reward for 'Midday Bandit'
Oak Park U.S. Bank one of a dozen Chicagoland banks robbed
The Chicago FBI has issued a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of robbing a dozen banks in the Chicago area since 2014 – one of them in Oak Park in 2015.
The man pictured in multiple photos released by the FBI robbed the U.S. Bank on 6020 Roosevelt Rd. at 4 p.m. on Aug. 3, 2015. About six months later he would attempt to rob the US Bank at 6700 W. North Ave.
The FBI released a series of photos of the man they've dubbed the "Midday Bandit", who has robbed 12 banks in the Chicago area since June 2014 and unsuccessfully attempted to rob four more.
He is described as 5-foot 9-inches to 5-foot 11-inches, weighing 160 to 175 pounds, in his late 30s and last seen wearing a black Blackhawks hat, glasses, a camouflage T-shirt, dark shorts and carrying a red towel on his shoulder.
The Chicago FBI released the list of bank robberies they suspect have been committed by the 'Midday Bandit":
1. TCF Bank 8801 S. Ridgeland, Oak Lawn 10:21 a.m. 6/10/2014.
2. TCF Bank. 1952 W. Galena Blvd., Aurora 11:38 a.m. 7/9/2014.
3. TCF Bank. 6107 S. Archer Ave, Chicago 9:37 a.m. 8/18/2014.
4. TCF Bank. 2301 N. Harlem, Chicago 12:50 p.m. 9/22/2014.
5. Plaza Bank. 3555 N. Harlem, Chicago 3:30 p.m. 11/13/2014.
6. Hoyne Savings Bank. 7001 W. Grand, Chicago 11/14/2014.
7. TCF Bank. 2301 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago 1:47 p.m. 7/17/2015.
8. US Bank. 6020 W. Roosevelt, Oak Park 4 p.m. 8/3/2015.
9. Wintrust Bank. 3050 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago 3:11 p.m. 8/19/2015.
10. BMO Harris. 5960 W. Irving Park Rd., Chicago 11:37 a.m. 02/06/2016.
11. MB Financial. 9701 S. Cicero Ave., Oak Lawn 4:15 p.m. 03/31/2016.
12. Chase Bank 2 N. Lasalle, Chicago 4:47 p.m. 08/12/2016.
The "Midday Bandit" also is believed responsible for these attempted robberies:
1. TCF Bank. 507 E. Woodlawn, LaGrange Park 10:42 a.m., 7/16/2014.
2. First Midwest Bank. 7181 W Irving Park, Chicago 9:22 a.m., 8/28/2014.
3. US Bank, 6700 W. North Avenue, Chicago 9:46 a.m., 2/6/2016.
4. South Central Bank. 1959 W. Grand Ave, Chicago 1 p.m., 7/21/2016.
Contact:
Email: tim@oakpark.com
Reader Comments
3 Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Season of Giving 2016
|
Now is the time to make a difference in your community! Click here for details...
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
I am sick to my stomach that this is only two years...
By Joanne O'Hara
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 9:24 AM
With the new taxes coming from the village, a new pool...
By RoseMary Gange
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 6:59 AM
Any and all instances of teachers having sex with...
By Bill Dwyer
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 6:47 AM
And now that I think more about it, I think all of the...
By Joe Gotts
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 3:46 AM
What exactly is it with the mentality of all of these...
By Joe Gotts
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 3:39 AM
Gee Chuck, do you really think so? Because this is...
By Bruce Kline
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 12:37 AM
Man, that is one ugly looking building.
By Chuck Mann
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 12:14 AM
John, criticizing this newspaper wasn't the main...
By Bridgett Baron
Posted: December 21st, 2016 11:55 PM
Kim Frost is a gem in our community! And, Good...
By Susan Beyersdorf Beach
Posted: December 21st, 2016 11:43 PM
Kevin - I was not seeking an understanding of state...
By John Butch Murtagh
Posted: December 21st, 2016 10:30 PM
Bill Dwyer Facebook Verified
Posted: December 19th, 2016 8:57 AM
Not very observant, are you, Joe?
Jim Bowman Facebook Verified
Posted: December 19th, 2016 8:38 AM
Well, a picture IS worth a thousand words.
Joe Gotts Facebook Verified
Posted: December 18th, 2016 12:03 AM
Inasmuch as the article fails to describe the race of the perp, I will note that from the photo he looks like a Blackhawks fan, so then he must be a white guy. Just trying my best to be politically correct for the Oak Park neighborhood.