Home
News
Dining
Shopping
Directory
Real Estate
Classified
Community

FBI issues $25K reward for 'Midday Bandit'

Oak Park U.S. Bank one of a dozen Chicagoland banks robbed

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

The Chicago FBI has issued a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of robbing a dozen banks in the Chicago area since 2014 – one of them in Oak Park in 2015.

The man pictured in multiple photos released by the FBI robbed the U.S. Bank on 6020 Roosevelt Rd. at 4 p.m. on Aug. 3, 2015. About six months later he would attempt to rob the US Bank at 6700 W. North Ave.

The FBI released a series of photos of the man they've dubbed the "Midday Bandit", who has robbed 12 banks in the Chicago area since June 2014 and unsuccessfully attempted to rob four more.

He is described as 5-foot 9-inches to 5-foot 11-inches, weighing 160 to 175 pounds, in his late 30s and last seen wearing a black Blackhawks hat, glasses, a camouflage T-shirt, dark shorts and carrying a red towel on his shoulder.

The Chicago FBI released the list of bank robberies they suspect have been committed by the 'Midday Bandit":

1. TCF Bank 8801 S. Ridgeland, Oak Lawn 10:21 a.m. 6/10/2014.

2. TCF Bank. 1952 W. Galena Blvd., Aurora 11:38 a.m. 7/9/2014.

3. TCF Bank. 6107 S. Archer Ave, Chicago 9:37 a.m. 8/18/2014.

4. TCF Bank. 2301 N. Harlem, Chicago 12:50 p.m. 9/22/2014.

5. Plaza Bank. 3555 N. Harlem, Chicago 3:30 p.m. 11/13/2014.

6. Hoyne Savings Bank. 7001 W. Grand, Chicago 11/14/2014.

7. TCF Bank. 2301 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago 1:47 p.m. 7/17/2015.

8. US Bank. 6020 W. Roosevelt, Oak Park 4 p.m. 8/3/2015.

9. Wintrust Bank. 3050 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago 3:11 p.m. 8/19/2015.

10. BMO Harris. 5960 W. Irving Park Rd., Chicago 11:37 a.m. 02/06/2016.

11. MB Financial. 9701 S. Cicero Ave., Oak Lawn 4:15 p.m. 03/31/2016.

12. Chase Bank 2 N. Lasalle, Chicago 4:47 p.m. 08/12/2016.

 

The "Midday Bandit" also is believed responsible for these attempted robberies:

1. TCF Bank. 507 E. Woodlawn, LaGrange Park 10:42 a.m., 7/16/2014.

2. First Midwest Bank. 7181 W Irving Park, Chicago 9:22 a.m., 8/28/2014.

3. US Bank, 6700 W. North Avenue, Chicago 9:46 a.m., 2/6/2016.

4. South Central Bank. 1959 W. Grand Ave, Chicago 1 p.m., 7/21/2016.

Contact:
Email: tim@oakpark.com

Bill Dwyer  

Posted: December 19th, 2016 8:57 AM

Not very observant, are you, Joe?

Jim Bowman  

Posted: December 19th, 2016 8:38 AM

Well, a picture IS worth a thousand words.

Joe Gotts  

Posted: December 18th, 2016 12:03 AM

Inasmuch as the article fails to describe the race of the perp, I will note that from the photo he looks like a Blackhawks fan, so then he must be a white guy. Just trying my best to be politically correct for the Oak Park neighborhood.

