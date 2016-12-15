District House Breaks Ground
Sponsored Story
Updated:
Sales of condominium homes at Ranquist Development Group's District House hit the 35% mark earlier in the fall, and that sales threshold enabled the developer to break ground on the new luxury condominium building. Ranquist representatives and Mayor Abu-Taleb and put their shovels to the ground on November 10 and celebrated afterwards down the block at American bistro Novo with condominium buyers, local business leaders, family and friends.
Listing Broker Frank Vihtelic says interest in the 28-unit building at 147 North Euclid has been robust and he expects interest to increase as the building rises at the corner of Lake and Euclid. "Right now, they are working on the project below ground, starting with the foundation and moving up. Work will continue to progress throughout the winter. I think once people start to see the building taking shape, we'll receive even more interest."
Since the Village of Oak Park approved the project in early spring 2015, all systems have been go, and District House has gone from the planning stage to the construction phase quickly. Much of the development's success can be attributed to the forward-thinking design of the building as well as its central location in the heart of Oak Park.
Architects Seattle-based Miller Hull and Chicago-based Northworks designed a contextual building at the corner of Oak Park's Lake Street and Euclid Avenue. The contemporary, LEED-certified building features green roofs and walls of glass, but also references the Prairie School of architecture that put Oak Park on the map.
District House offers condominiums that are unique for Oak Park. The spacious three bedroom units will range from 1,700 to 2,000 square feet and feature modern floor plans and parking. Perfect for the down-sizing Oak Park resident who wants to remain in the neighborhood and still have space for guests and entertaining, the units also appeal to young professionals and families looking to put down roots in the community.
Vihtelic notes that while sales are brisk, there is still time for new purchasers to pick the perfect unit. "You can still choose where you want to be in the building. We have units available across all tiers and price points. Everyone is able to pick their finishes at this point. There's something for everyone, but there won't be for long."
To learn more about condominium homes in District House, stop by the District House Sales Center at 805 Lake Street or call Frank Vihtelic at 708.386.1810.
Reader Comments
5 Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Season of Giving 2016
|
Now is the time to make a difference in your community! Click here for details...
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
I am sick to my stomach that this is only two years...
By Joanne O'Hara
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 9:24 AM
With the new taxes coming from the village, a new pool...
By RoseMary Gange
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 6:59 AM
Any and all instances of teachers having sex with...
By Bill Dwyer
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 6:47 AM
And now that I think more about it, I think all of the...
By Joe Gotts
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 3:46 AM
What exactly is it with the mentality of all of these...
By Joe Gotts
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 3:39 AM
Gee Chuck, do you really think so? Because this is...
By Bruce Kline
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 12:37 AM
Man, that is one ugly looking building.
By Chuck Mann
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 12:14 AM
John, criticizing this newspaper wasn't the main...
By Bridgett Baron
Posted: December 21st, 2016 11:55 PM
Kim Frost is a gem in our community! And, Good...
By Susan Beyersdorf Beach
Posted: December 21st, 2016 11:43 PM
Kevin - I was not seeking an understanding of state...
By John Butch Murtagh
Posted: December 21st, 2016 10:30 PM
Bruce Kline Facebook Verified
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 12:37 AM
Gee Chuck, do you really think so? Because this is good. We need to add to our collection of Soviet inspired architecture. Right now we only have two outstanding examples: the WhiteCo building and Mills Tower. We definitely need more if we are to become the capitol of Soviet inspired architecture outside of the mother land.
Chuck Mann from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 12:14 AM
Man, that is one ugly looking building.
John Butch Murtagh Facebook Verified
Posted: December 20th, 2016 12:57 PM
Every day the WJ becomes less a newspaper and more a faux pas!
Bruce Kline Facebook Verified
Posted: December 20th, 2016 11:06 AM
Bill: I think it has to do with the fact that Mayor Abu-Taleb is a member of a highly select club that few gain entry: those whose celebrity is such that they are known only by their first name; like Cher, Adelle, Prince, and Madonna. Further proof that Hizhonor Anan has made it!
Bill Dwyer Facebook Verified
Posted: December 20th, 2016 7:25 AM
What's with the "Mayor Anan" thing? Is he going to put a TM after it now? It's Mayor Abu-Taleb. That is his last name, right?