District House Breaks Ground

Sales of condominium homes at Ranquist Development Group's District House hit the 35% mark earlier in the fall, and that sales threshold enabled the developer to break ground on the new luxury condominium building. Ranquist representatives and Mayor Abu-Taleb and put their shovels to the ground on November 10 and celebrated afterwards down the block at American bistro Novo with condominium buyers, local business leaders, family and friends.

Listing Broker Frank Vihtelic says interest in the 28-unit building at 147 North Euclid has been robust and he expects interest to increase as the building rises at the corner of Lake and Euclid. "Right now, they are working on the project below ground, starting with the foundation and moving up. Work will continue to progress throughout the winter. I think once people start to see the building taking shape, we'll receive even more interest."

Since the Village of Oak Park approved the project in early spring 2015, all systems have been go, and District House has gone from the planning stage to the construction phase quickly. Much of the development's success can be attributed to the forward-thinking design of the building as well as its central location in the heart of Oak Park.

Architects Seattle-based Miller Hull and Chicago-based Northworks designed a contextual building at the corner of Oak Park's Lake Street and Euclid Avenue. The contemporary, LEED-certified building features green roofs and walls of glass, but also references the Prairie School of architecture that put Oak Park on the map.

District House offers condominiums that are unique for Oak Park. The spacious three bedroom units will range from 1,700 to 2,000 square feet and feature modern floor plans and parking. Perfect for the down-sizing Oak Park resident who wants to remain in the neighborhood and still have space for guests and entertaining, the units also appeal to young professionals and families looking to put down roots in the community.

Vihtelic notes that while sales are brisk, there is still time for new purchasers to pick the perfect unit. "You can still choose where you want to be in the building. We have units available across all tiers and price points. Everyone is able to pick their finishes at this point. There's something for everyone, but there won't be for long."

To learn more about condominium homes in District House, stop by the District House Sales Center at 805 Lake Street or call Frank Vihtelic at 708.386.1810.