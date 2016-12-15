Cousin pleads guilty to plotting von Wiese-Mack murder
Prosecutors say text messages implicated Robert Bibbs
Robert Justin Bibbs, the cousin of convicted murderer and Oak Park and River Forest High School graduate Tommy Schaefer, has pleaded guilty to helping plot the murder of former Oak Parker Sheila von Wiese-Mack, whose bludgeoning death in a luxury hotel in Bali in 2014 made international headlines.
Schaefer and his girlfriend, Heather Mack, who is von Wiese-Mack's daughter, were found guilty by an Indonesian court in 2015 of planning and executing the murder; Schaefer was given 18 years in prison and Mack 10 years.
The U.S. Justice Department said in September 2015 that Bibb gave Schaefer advice on how to commit the murder, in an effort to get access to the substantial inheritance Mack would receive upon her mother's death.
According to court documents, Bibbs told federal agents on Dec. 29, 2014, that Mack had asked him if he knew anyone who would kill her mother for $50,000. He also said in the interview that he had advised both Mack and Schaefer on how to get away with the murder.
"[Mack] asked me for my advice [on how to kill the victim]. So I told her like, 'If you would ever do something [to kill the victim], don't get your hands dirty … don't, don't like grab a gun and shoot your mom … don't do something stupid, you know what I'm saying, do something that if she has to transition to a new life [is murdered], it won't be problem [Mack would not get caught],'" Bibbs is quoted saying in the interview.
Federal authorities said in 2015 that there had been previous attempts to murder von Wiese-Mack, at least once by poisoning her in what was supposed to be made to look like a drug overdose.
Bibbs told agents that he advised Schaefer "if the medicine don't work [cause the victim to die from an overdose], I mean, the most you could do to somebody is like suffocate them" adding that he told Schaefer "not to be seen" committing the crime.
Schaefer and Mack also discussed, via text, bludgeoning von Wiese-Mack with a pole and making it look like she slipped and fell, according to federal prosecutors. Shortly after that text exchange, Schaefer flew to Bali and committed the murder with a metal fruit bowl.
The story made international headlines after von Wiese-Mack's body was later found stuffed in a suitcase and left in the trunk of a taxi in front of the hotel. It was later learned after the couple was arrested that Heather Mack was pregnant with Schaefer's baby.
The two potentially faced the death penalty by firing squad for the committing the murder.
Contact:
Email: tim@oakpark.com
Reader Comments
4 Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Season of Giving 2016
|
Now is the time to make a difference in your community! Click here for details...
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
PARKING problems abound.. Much $ is lost by local...
By Barbara Joan
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 12:25 PM
Would love to see all candidates present at Suburban...
By Anthony Clark
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 11:37 AM
Would love to see all candidates present at Suburban...
By Anthony Clark
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 11:36 AM
Melvin: I absolutely agree. Definitely a "step...
By Bruce Kline
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 11:32 AM
"all of the nonsense over the swimming pool was...
By Barbara Joan
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 11:29 AM
Marty, this is one of your best columns yet. I can...
By Melvin Tate
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 11:04 AM
I am sick to my stomach that this is only two years...
By Joanne O'Hara
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 9:24 AM
With the new taxes coming from the village, a new pool...
By RoseMary Gange
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 6:59 AM
Any and all instances of teachers having sex with...
By Bill Dwyer
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 6:47 AM
And now that I think more about it, I think all of the...
By Joe Gotts
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 3:46 AM
Tom Alan Facebook Verified
Posted: December 19th, 2016 4:27 PM
I guess I don't understand how someone would want to murder anyone, much less your mother. I lost my mother last year and I am sad everyday, thinking about her. I hope Heather knows the pain of really losing someone because it doesn't seem like she cares. Also, she had her baby and for the first two years the baby is allowed to stay in jail with her. Which is pretty crazy.
Joe Gotts Facebook Verified
Posted: December 18th, 2016 12:18 AM
Someone should try to find out from Mr. Bibbs if he has any thoughts on how to "transition" his life to prison. I would also note that all of these fine upstanding young people are former students at OPRF high school.
Rob Ruffulo Facebook Verified
Posted: December 16th, 2016 3:45 PM
Ridiculous Heather Mack only gets 10 years. All 3 should get life in prison.
Bill Dwyer Facebook Verified
Posted: December 15th, 2016 1:24 PM
A real criminal master mind, that Bibbs. Plotted a murder via email. He'd better use his head more in prison.