Cousin pleads guilty to plotting von Wiese-Mack murder

Robert Justin Bibbs (left) and cousin Tommy Schaefer (right) taken from Bibbs' Facebook page in 2015. Bibbs recently pled guilty to helping Schaefer plot the 2014 murder of Sheila von Wiese-Mack.

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

Robert Justin Bibbs, the cousin of convicted murderer and Oak Park and River Forest High School graduate Tommy Schaefer, has pleaded guilty to helping plot the murder of former Oak Parker Sheila von Wiese-Mack, whose bludgeoning death in a luxury hotel in Bali in 2014 made international headlines.

Schaefer and his girlfriend, Heather Mack, who is von Wiese-Mack's daughter, were found guilty by an Indonesian court in 2015 of planning and executing the murder; Schaefer was given 18 years in prison and Mack 10 years.

The U.S. Justice Department said in September 2015 that Bibb gave Schaefer advice on how to commit the murder, in an effort to get access to the substantial inheritance Mack would receive upon her mother's death.

According to court documents, Bibbs told federal agents on Dec. 29, 2014, that Mack had asked him if he knew anyone who would kill her mother for $50,000. He also said in the interview that he had advised both Mack and Schaefer on how to get away with the murder.

"[Mack] asked me for my advice [on how to kill the victim]. So I told her like, 'If you would ever do something [to kill the victim], don't get your hands dirty … don't, don't like grab a gun and shoot your mom … don't do something stupid, you know what I'm saying, do something that if she has to transition to a new life [is murdered], it won't be problem [Mack would not get caught],'" Bibbs is quoted saying in the interview.

Federal authorities said in 2015 that there had been previous attempts to murder von Wiese-Mack, at least once by poisoning her in what was supposed to be made to look like a drug overdose.

Bibbs told agents that he advised Schaefer "if the medicine don't work [cause the victim to die from an overdose], I mean, the most you could do to somebody is like suffocate them" adding that he told Schaefer "not to be seen" committing the crime.

Schaefer and Mack also discussed, via text, bludgeoning von Wiese-Mack with a pole and making it look like she slipped and fell, according to federal prosecutors. Shortly after that text exchange, Schaefer flew to Bali and committed the murder with a metal fruit bowl.

The story made international headlines after von Wiese-Mack's body was later found stuffed in a suitcase and left in the trunk of a taxi in front of the hotel. It was later learned after the couple was arrested that Heather Mack was pregnant with Schaefer's baby.

The two potentially faced the death penalty by firing squad for the committing the murder.

