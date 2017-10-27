Tate's Take: Survive and Advance

Fenwick running back Jason Ivery (#2) and quarterback Danny Cronin (#10) will need to play well if the Friars are planning on an extended stay in the Class 7A playoffs. (file photo)

Melvin Tate

Contributing Reporter

Melvin Tate, our intrepid Wednesday Journal sports reporter, hits the road this weekend to cover a couple of high school football games of local interest. He's taking in OPRF at Marist tonight, Friday, Oct. 27. Kickoff is 7 p.m. Then, he'll be at Wheaton North on Saturday, Oct. 28 as the host Falcons welcome in Fenwick for a 6 p.m. game. For all you need to know regarding both matchups (including predictions) here's a special post-season edition of "Tate's Take."

OPRF at Marist: 7 p.m. tonight (Fri., Oct. 27)

Tate's Take: On paper, Marist appears to have superior talent led by tight end T.J. Ivy, running back Delonte Harrell, and a suffocating defense. However, this is not your typical 9-0 vs 5-4 matchup which usually results in a blowout win for the undefeated team. The Huskies' four losses all came to the other four West Suburban Silver teams that made the playoffs, and they were largely competitive in all four games.

The key for OPRF tonight will be ball control. The Huskies need to have long possessions to keep the prolific Redhawks' offense off the field as much as possible. I also feel the weather will be a major factor tonight as it is going to be cold and windy. Expect coach John Hoerster to feature heavy doses of running backs Terrance Roundy and Keith Robinson.

And as I said yesterday, Marist does have some history of highly-regarded teams flopping in the first round. I expect OPRF to play with nothing to lose since no expert feels they will win, but this will be a closer game than folks think, and though I will pick the Redhawks, it wouldn't surprise me if the Huskies prevail.