Oak Park weighs overnight parking changes

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

Changes to Oak Park's overnight parking regulations may be on the way, and the village is encouraging residents to provide their input at a meeting set for Nov. 9.

The Oak Park Transportation Commission has been studying possible changes to parking in the village with transportation consultant Dixon Resources Unlimited and is considering easing restrictions for overnight parking for those with permits and overnight passes.

Under the current system, those with an overnight parking pass – the village allows up to 10 a month – can park anywhere, except for areas designated for those with parking permits.

A new system being considered by the Transportation Commission would allow residents with passes to park in permit zones and vice versa.

"The proposal is you can have a parking pass or a parking permit [and] you can park anywhere within the geographical area on odd days on the odd side of the street and on even days on the even side of the street," said Tammie Grossman, director of development customer services.

The proposed boundaries for a possible pilot program are Oak Park Avenue, Harlem Avenue, South Boulevard and Harrison Street, but those boundaries could change as a result of the Nov. 9 meeting.

John Youkhana, division manager of Oak Park Parking and Mobility Services, said in a telephone interview that the pilot program is still just a proposal, and transportation planners are hoping for a good turnout at the Nov. 9 meeting, which will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at Gwendolyn Brooks Middle School, 325 S. Kenilworth Ave.

Following the meeting, the Transportation Commission will deliberate on feedback from the community and make a recommendation to the Oak Park Board of Trustees.

The village is encouraging everyone to attend the meeting, because if the pilot program is approved by the Oak Park Board of Trustees next year and is successful, it could expand to other parts of the village.

Other proposed changes in parking also will be discussed at the meeting, including "on-street daytime parking restrictions, commuter parking, employee and customer parking, meters and lots, off-street permit lot parking, and snow, leaf and street cleaning restrictions," according to the meeting announcement from the village of Oak Park.

Proposed changes discussed at the meeting will be posted online at www.oak-park.us/parkingpilot.