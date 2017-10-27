Oak Park weighs overnight parking changes
Public meeting slated for Nov. 9 at Brooks Middle School
Changes to Oak Park's overnight parking regulations may be on the way, and the village is encouraging residents to provide their input at a meeting set for Nov. 9.
The Oak Park Transportation Commission has been studying possible changes to parking in the village with transportation consultant Dixon Resources Unlimited and is considering easing restrictions for overnight parking for those with permits and overnight passes.
Under the current system, those with an overnight parking pass – the village allows up to 10 a month – can park anywhere, except for areas designated for those with parking permits.
A new system being considered by the Transportation Commission would allow residents with passes to park in permit zones and vice versa.
"The proposal is you can have a parking pass or a parking permit [and] you can park anywhere within the geographical area on odd days on the odd side of the street and on even days on the even side of the street," said Tammie Grossman, director of development customer services.
The proposed boundaries for a possible pilot program are Oak Park Avenue, Harlem Avenue, South Boulevard and Harrison Street, but those boundaries could change as a result of the Nov. 9 meeting.
John Youkhana, division manager of Oak Park Parking and Mobility Services, said in a telephone interview that the pilot program is still just a proposal, and transportation planners are hoping for a good turnout at the Nov. 9 meeting, which will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at Gwendolyn Brooks Middle School, 325 S. Kenilworth Ave.
Following the meeting, the Transportation Commission will deliberate on feedback from the community and make a recommendation to the Oak Park Board of Trustees.
The village is encouraging everyone to attend the meeting, because if the pilot program is approved by the Oak Park Board of Trustees next year and is successful, it could expand to other parts of the village.
Other proposed changes in parking also will be discussed at the meeting, including "on-street daytime parking restrictions, commuter parking, employee and customer parking, meters and lots, off-street permit lot parking, and snow, leaf and street cleaning restrictions," according to the meeting announcement from the village of Oak Park.
Proposed changes discussed at the meeting will be posted online at www.oak-park.us/parkingpilot.
CONTACT: tim@oakpark.com
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2017
|
To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2017 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Thank you to the board for rejecting this appeal. This...
By Klara Gabor
Posted: October 27th, 2017 2:51 PM
No condolences. only gratitude and rejoicing for...
By Mimi Steffen
Posted: October 27th, 2017 1:58 PM
Maybe the village should hire consultants for $100,000...
By Mike Hanline
Posted: October 27th, 2017 1:24 PM
This is STUPID! If any of us did this in our own...
By Al Berggren
Posted: October 27th, 2017 10:55 AM
So what exactly is happening at 541 Madison that those...
By Kline Maureen
Posted: October 27th, 2017 10:08 AM
I am sorry but either something is missing from the...
By Jeff Schroeder
Posted: October 27th, 2017 8:40 AM
We like coming to DTOP for Lake Theater/dinner, but...
By Bill Dwyer
Posted: October 27th, 2017 7:02 AM
This is galling. All of the surface lot and metered...
By Rani Morrison
Posted: October 27th, 2017 12:24 AM
Blakeney had six tackles #4 not 14.
By Lawrence Blakeney
Posted: October 26th, 2017 11:33 PM
This has to be the most ridiculous "problem" I've...
By Jack Davidson
Posted: October 26th, 2017 9:45 PM