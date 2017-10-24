Two men wounded in shooting on Austin Blvd.

By Michael Romain

Staff Reporter

Two men – one from Chicago and one from Richton Park – were shot at about 1:10 p.m. on Oct. 18, near the corner of South Austin Boulevard and Garfield Street, according to Oak Park spokesman David Powers.

One man was shot in the arm and the other in the shoulder, but neither of the injuries were life threatening, Power wrote in an email response to questions.

The victims told police they were traveling in their vehicle southbound on Austin Boulevard, just south of Garfield Street, when a man jumped out of another vehicle and began shooting at them, according to Powers.

By the time police arrived at the scene, the dispatch center was notified that the two victims, both 21 years old, had walked to the emergency room at West Suburban Medical Center, Powers wrote in the email.

"Police later found broken glass and shell casings at the scene," according to Powers.

Powers said the victims gave few details about the incident and a vague description of the shooter.

Burglary

David Jackson, 23, and Dangelo Holland, 18, both of Chicago, were arrested in the 7800 block of Lake Street in River Forest, and charged with burglary and theft after they were found in possession of items stolen from a garage in the 300 block of Franklin in River Forest on Oct. 8. Officers discovered the garage open at 4:54 a.m. and further investigation found that a bike, tools, cell phones and a battery charger were removed from the garage.

A garage was burglarized in the 1000 block of Wisconsin Avenue sometime between 8 p.m. on Oct. 20 and 9 a.m. the next day. The burglar gained entrance through an unlocked side service door and stole a men's red Raleigh Retro Glide bicycle and a boys green bicycle. The estimated loss is $380.

Robbery

A Chicago woman walking southbound in the 100 block of Forest Avenue was robbed at 10:43 a.m. on Oct. 16. A male estimated to be about 18 years old grabbed the victim's purse, which contained a wallet, state ID, Samsung cell phone, credit cards and cash.

A woman between the ages of 30 and 40 robbed an Oak Park woman in the 100 block of Madison Street at 6:08 p.m. on Oct. 20. The offender approached the victim, put her in a "bear hug" and said, "Just give it to me."

The victim handed over cash and two Illinois Lottery scratch-off tickets. The offender then fled on foot eastbound from Humphrey Avenue. The estimated loss is $120

Theft

A 26-year-old Oak Forest woman was arrested at 11:25 a.m. on Oct. 16, after turning herself in on a signed complaint for theft.

Assault

Patrick T. McBride, 36, of the 2100 block of North 75th Avenue in Elmwood Park, was arrested in the 700 block of North Marion Street at 8:24 a.m. on Oct. 19, and charged with aggravated assault of a River Forest resident.

Retail theft

An Oak Park business in the 400 block of North Harlem was the target of retail theft at 11:55 a.m. on Oct. 21. Two men entered the store and one distracted the clerk and blocked their view of the accomplice who stole two pairs of Beats Power 3 headphones. The offenders were last seen headed westbound on Westgate. The estimated loss is $398.

These items, obtained from the Oak Park and River Forest police departments, came from reports, Oct. 4-23, and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Anyone named in these reports has only been charged with a crime and cases have not yet been adjudicated. We report the race of a suspect only when a serious crime has been committed, the suspect is still at large, and police have provided us with a detailed physical description of the suspect as they seek the public's help in making an arrest.

Compiled by Timothy Inklebarger

Contact:

Email: michael@oakpark.com