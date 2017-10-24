Tad Ryan, 83

Tad L. Ryan, 83, a former resident of Oak Park, died on Oct. 16, 2017. Born on Oct. 31, 1933, Tad was the husband of Diane Ryan (nee Strache); father of Michael (Jill) Ryan, Peter (Alyssa) Ryan and Jill (Robb Bolin) Ryan; stepfather of Julie (Jeremy) Coyne, Tricia (Robert) Mulvey and John (Eiby) Konkol Jr.; and the grandfather of 12.

