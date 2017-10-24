River Forest launches comprehensive plan effort

By LACEY SIKORA

Contributing Reporter

Back in June, the River Forest Village Board unanimously approved an $86,500 contract with Chicago-based consulting firm Houseal and Lavigne Associates LLC to develop a new comprehensive plan for the village.

On Oct. 19, Houseal addressed a special joint meeting of the River Forest Development Review Board, Economic Development Commission, Historic Preservation Commission, Sustainability Commission, Traffic and Safety Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals.

The meeting was the first of many workshops in the multi-step planning process, which will culminate in a final document used by the village to inform long-term community needs.

The comprehensive plan will address and analyze land use and development; neighborhoods/housing and commercial areas; transportation and mobility; parks, recreation, open spaces and environmental features; public facilities and infrastructure; sustainability and community character; and other sub-areas of interest to the community.

Village President Cathy Adduci says the initial phase of the plan should be completed sometime in mid-2018 and will replace the last comprehensive plan, which was produced in 2003.

"A lot of things have changed since our last plan — not our footprint but our thinking about issues such as sustainability and traffic," Adduci said. "We are definitely reaching out to the residents and the businesses here in River Forest. We want this to be put together by as many residents as we can touch."

Noting that John Houseal is a River Forest resident with a long-term understanding of the community, Adduci says that he also worked on neighboring Oak Park's comprehensive plan and has experience with urban planning throughout the U.S.

In the past month, Houseal has prepared the board for the methodology that he will employ throughout the process. At the village board's committee of the whole meeting on Oct. 16, Houseal gave board members a preview of the meetings he will conduct.

The Oct. 19 workshop allowed advisory commission members to participate in the kind of meeting that will be used with residents and businesses alike in the upcoming months.

"John Houseal asked us four or five key questions to determine what issues we are thinking of and what specific projects we'd like to see," Adduci said. "It's sort of a chance to get out the good, the bad and the ugly. My issues may not be your issues, so the whole point of the overall process is to draw out as many participants from the community as possible."

To that end the village has made engaging with the planning process easy with a link on the home page of the village's website, www.vrf.us to a comprehensive plan page as well as another, interactive link called map.social.

"The map.social link allows someone to look at River Forest as a whole and the click on areas to point out things that they are concerned about or issues they think need addressing," Adduci said.

With upcoming onsite and virtual workshops, the board hopes that the plan will offer easy access to participation for everyone in the community.

The next workshop will be for residents, and all interested in keeping up-to-date can check the village website and plan website (www.hlplanning.com/portals/riverforest) for important information and dates. For those without computer access, Adduci notes that residents can always call village hall at 708-366-8500 to get for more information and future meeting dates.