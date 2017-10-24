Richard Brennan, 87
Hospital CEO, Army veteran
Richard J. Brennan, 87, of River Forest, died on Oct. 14, 2017 in Berwyn. Born on Sept. 2, 1930 in Chicago to Edmund and Agnes Brennan, he was a U.S. Army Veteran who served during the Korean era and was the CEO and president of Grant Hospital in Chicago before retiring in 1991.
Richard was the husband of Honor (nee Petrie); the father of Richard, Sean, Timothy (Terence Gilles), Christopher (Sabrina Tellez), Patrick (Nora Walsh), Daniel (Nancy), and Catherine (Robert) Millette; the grandfather of 16; great-grandfather of 2; uncle of many nieces and nephews; and friend to many.
Visitation was held on Oct. 19 at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home with a funeral Mass on Oct. 20 at St. Luke Church, followed by interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family appreciates memorials to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation (alzfdn.org) or to the Seasons Hospice Foundation (seasonsfoundation.org).
