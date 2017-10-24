Offensive? Yes, but still free speech

The First Amendment is, in my opinion, the "sacred" cornerstone of our Republic. The problem with the First Amendment, however, is that it can be so uncomfortably inconvenient. It's easy when we all agree with what everyone else has to say. But it becomes a stickler when we don't. Take the recent case of the 17-year-old high school student posting on his own private Snapchat account an image depicting himself in "blackface."

Offensive? You bet! Nonetheless, in my opinion, clearly protected speech under the First. What part of "Congress shall make no law … abridging the freedom of speech …" does the D200 administration not understand? Under the 14th Amendment, the Bill of Rights (except for the 7th) were incorporated to include the states. And, as a surrogate of the state, OPRF High School is subject to the constraints of the First amendment.

As such, the punishment by suspension of the student in question for posting an offensive post on his own private account — but clearly within his First Amendment rights — is an egregious violation of his First Amendment rights.

Yes, this should be a teaching moment on many levels.

Bruce Kleinman

Oak Park