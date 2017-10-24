Offensive? Yes, but still free speech
Opinion: Letters To The Editor
The First Amendment is, in my opinion, the "sacred" cornerstone of our Republic. The problem with the First Amendment, however, is that it can be so uncomfortably inconvenient. It's easy when we all agree with what everyone else has to say. But it becomes a stickler when we don't. Take the recent case of the 17-year-old high school student posting on his own private Snapchat account an image depicting himself in "blackface."
Offensive? You bet! Nonetheless, in my opinion, clearly protected speech under the First. What part of "Congress shall make no law … abridging the freedom of speech …" does the D200 administration not understand? Under the 14th Amendment, the Bill of Rights (except for the 7th) were incorporated to include the states. And, as a surrogate of the state, OPRF High School is subject to the constraints of the First amendment.
As such, the punishment by suspension of the student in question for posting an offensive post on his own private account — but clearly within his First Amendment rights — is an egregious violation of his First Amendment rights.
Yes, this should be a teaching moment on many levels.
Bruce Kleinman
Oak Park
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2017
|
To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2017 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
I totally agree with the comments made. This store...
By Klara Gabor
Posted: October 24th, 2017 6:10 PM
Congratulations Oak Park President/Mayor and board of...
By Marty Strode
Posted: October 24th, 2017 6:03 PM
The North Avenue District and NABA were about to...
By Judith Alexander
Posted: October 24th, 2017 5:45 PM
Just another $50 a year I'm out. Looks like I...
By Ramona Lopez
Posted: October 24th, 2017 5:23 PM
The general public has accepted the "shared"...
By Ramona Lopez
Posted: October 24th, 2017 5:17 PM
I have friends and neighbors who already hesitate to...
By Pat Koko
Posted: October 24th, 2017 4:50 PM
It certainly seems like bad timing to bring up parking...
By Jason Cohen
Posted: October 24th, 2017 4:39 PM
Many, including myself will just stop shopping LOCAL!
By Leslie Stevens
Posted: October 24th, 2017 4:37 PM
Annnnnd here we go! Giant apartment and condo...
By Jennifer Malloy Quinlan
Posted: October 24th, 2017 4:31 PM
Two issues here: First, are we collecting enough...
By Jeff Schroeder
Posted: October 24th, 2017 4:28 PM