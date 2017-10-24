Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
My problem with the pledge

Opinion: Columns

By Khara Coleman

One View

I, too, have a history of protesting the Pledge of Allegiance. 

I don't know if schools do this anymore, but in my public school in the early 1990s, right before the morning announcements on the intercom system, someone — frequently a student — would lead the school in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. At some point in high school, I became that student, reciting the pledge aloud before reading the morning announcements to our entire building. I took my job seriously, making sure to speak slowly and articulately, pronouncing each word of the pledge with the utmost care.

The result was that I thought about what those words meant more than I ever had before. "I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America. And to the Republic for which it stands …"

I had no problem reciting the pledge for my school as a part of my duties. But on days when I was not assigned to the morning announcements, I took to remaining seated during the pledge. Eventually, my homeroom teacher noticed. She told me that I had to stand. If my memory serves me correctly, I asked her why she cared. She was a French citizen, not a U.S. citizen. She said it was about respect. I told her I could not stand because I had not decided whether I believed in those words. It was a lot to ask to make a pledge so personal, and I did not want to recite it like a robot — pledging allegiance to a country that was unlikely willing to pledge any allegiance to me. A little black girl. 

She sent me to detention. 

My principal was more understanding than this teacher and never made be serve that detention. I continued to recite the pledge when I was leading the school, but never again while in my classroom. My homeroom teacher never mentioned the issue again. That was over 22 years ago. I have never thought of the pledge in the same way. I feel even less confident now that this country would steadfastly defend me or my humanity. 

I have immense respect for this American experiment in democracy. But it is not infallible. We are not infallible. I am grateful to live in a country in which I have the freedom to express my displeasure or disappointment with the government's policies and deeds while still being proud to call it home. But I never lose sight of the fact that this country only begrudgingly respects the God-given or Constitutional rights of people who look like me. I pray that someday I can say the Pledge of Allegiance and mean it. 

I pray that someday this country is as proud to call me a daughter as I am to call it my home. 

Khara Coleman is an attorney living in Oak Park and practicing in downtown Chicago.

