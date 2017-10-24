Making a plan
Opinion: Editorials
By Editorial
The narrow vote last week in Oak Park to approve the rolling five-year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) was a bit of political drama. The three newly elected trustees voted nay, everyone else was in support.
Wasn't long ago that Oak Park was so far behind on understanding and funding infrastructure that it didn't even have a CIP. Didn't have any dedicated source of funding for aging infrastructure. So maintaining the planning process is important to us.
Like the trustees in the minority of last week's vote, we have serious questions about some of the projects in the queue. Enough with the bluestone sidewalks on Lake Street. We also need a commitment from a developer before there is any need to Bend Madison Street.
But there is time for those debates. No need to derail the CIP in that process.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2017
|
To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2017 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
I totally agree with the comments made. This store...
By Klara Gabor
Posted: October 24th, 2017 6:10 PM
Congratulations Oak Park President/Mayor and board of...
By Marty Strode
Posted: October 24th, 2017 6:03 PM
The North Avenue District and NABA were about to...
By Judith Alexander
Posted: October 24th, 2017 5:45 PM
Just another $50 a year I'm out. Looks like I...
By Ramona Lopez
Posted: October 24th, 2017 5:23 PM
The general public has accepted the "shared"...
By Ramona Lopez
Posted: October 24th, 2017 5:17 PM
I have friends and neighbors who already hesitate to...
By Pat Koko
Posted: October 24th, 2017 4:50 PM
It certainly seems like bad timing to bring up parking...
By Jason Cohen
Posted: October 24th, 2017 4:39 PM
Many, including myself will just stop shopping LOCAL!
By Leslie Stevens
Posted: October 24th, 2017 4:37 PM
Annnnnd here we go! Giant apartment and condo...
By Jennifer Malloy Quinlan
Posted: October 24th, 2017 4:31 PM
Two issues here: First, are we collecting enough...
By Jeff Schroeder
Posted: October 24th, 2017 4:28 PM