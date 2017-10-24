Making a plan

By Editorial

Our Views

The narrow vote last week in Oak Park to approve the rolling five-year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) was a bit of political drama. The three newly elected trustees voted nay, everyone else was in support.

Wasn't long ago that Oak Park was so far behind on understanding and funding infrastructure that it didn't even have a CIP. Didn't have any dedicated source of funding for aging infrastructure. So maintaining the planning process is important to us.

Like the trustees in the minority of last week's vote, we have serious questions about some of the projects in the queue. Enough with the bluestone sidewalks on Lake Street. We also need a commitment from a developer before there is any need to Bend Madison Street.

But there is time for those debates. No need to derail the CIP in that process.