Ivy is not enough

Can growing ivy on stepped walls mask the incongruity of encapsulating Austin Gardens between glass and steel high-rise buildings? The photo illustrating the report of the park board's astonishing acceptance of the Albion redesign does not support this [Late Albion changes will benefit Austin Gardens, Viewpoints, Oct. 11]. Also, what can be done to soften this redesign's barrier-like, 18-story Lake Street façade to provide an inviting route to Oak Park's architecturally significant Historic District just beyond Austin Gardens?

Betty T. Moore

River Forest