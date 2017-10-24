Is it trash ... or treasure?

Attendees confer with appraisers at the "What's It Worth?" antique appraisal event held to benefit the Historical Society of Oak Park and River Forest at the Nineteenth Century Club in 2014. The next appraisal event will be on Nov. 4 at the Koehneke Community Center at Concordia University. | Courtesy of the Historical Society of Oak Park and River Forest

The Historical Society of Oak Park and River Forest is once again helping you determine if your belongings are trash or treasure. A roadshow-style fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 4 will give locals an opportunity to find out if grandma's china was worth holding onto all of these years or if that oil painting in the basement is worth a pretty penny.

For Frank Lipo, executive director of the historical society, the event ties in with the historical society's role in the community.

"What's It Worth?" will take place Nov. 4 at the Koehneke Community Center at Concordia University, 7400 Augusta St. in River Forest, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

"In a nutshell, the historical society's core mission is about collecting artifacts, photos, and other materials that can help us tell the story of Oak Park and River Forest," Lipo said. "That is what our new facility, Oak Park and River Forest Museum, is all about. So when we see objects and other materials, we care whether they tell a story for our local residents or visitors.

"But of course some objects have 'market value' and other objects might have 'historic value.' We need to know both types of value, even if we are focused on the 'historic' value first and foremost."

Merrill Essex of Essex Estate Services will be one of the expert appraisers on hand, alongside her husband Richard Meliska. The duo began their careers almost 20 years ago and have established a presence in estate sales and appraisals throughout the Chicago area.

According to Essex, she and her husband handle a wide range of needs for their clients.

"I'm a graduate gemologist. He's an ISA-accredited appraiser," Essex said. "For our estate sale clients, we move items off their premises, store and sell them in our warehouse in Skokie. We work with dealers and auction items on EBay and Amazon."

Essex will be presenting a talk at the event, as well as appraising items alongside Meliska. Her presentation will delve into the concept of value and how it applies during the appraisal process.

"People typically think about retail value," Essex said. "That's the number they have in their heads, or it's the number they insured an item for, even if they did that years ago."

She noted that getting a certified appraisal is different than taking an item into a shop to determine what it might sell for.

"There are two main types of appraisals we do, based on different purposes," she said. "An insurance replacement appraisal is as if you walked into a store and bought it. For something like an artwork on the wall or a wedding ring, you want it insured against loss, damage or theft. This is the primary market.

"The other type of appraisal is a fair-market appraisal. It is used for resale, gifts or donations. This is considered the secondary market. The two values are not equivalent."

For clients, Essex finds that knowing the value of something can determine what the next step is. She considers part of her job educating clients so that the process is de-mystified.

Book appraisals

Thomas Joyce of Joyce & Company Rare Books in Chicago's West Loop will be on hand to help value books, maps and manuscripts. In business for over 40 years, he was featured on many episodes of HGTV's "The Appraisal Fair."

He often does appraisal events for local libraries and says that people love to attend not only to hear him speak but to see what others bring in to have evaluated.

"In my experience, something really unusual often walks in," Joyce said.

Noting that he provides verbal estimates at these events, he says a few walk-ins at previous events have warranted a recommendation to go a step further and receive written appraisals.

"At one event, a woman walked in with a first edition of Moby Dick," Joyce said. "I encouraged her to get a written appraisal so that she could insure it. Another time, a lady showed up with a first edition of the Book of Mormon. It was even more valuable than the Moby Dick."

Not all appraisal fairs are that exciting, but Joyce says that he aims to be helpful to everyone who brings an item in, whether they are looking for someone to share their enthusiasm about an older book in their collection or if they have volumes of Shakespeare or Nancy Drew that have been in their families.

"Hopefully, they go away with more knowledge about the item," Joyce said.

Of initial consideration he says, are the book's title and author, publisher, date, what condition it is in and what edition it is. Almost always, the first edition is the most valuable, because it is the rarest and usually had the most involvement from the author in terms of details like illustrations.

Joyce said he is looking forward to seeing what book lovers bring in on Nov. 4, but says it is hard to predict what he will see.

"In Oak Park, you might expect an interest in Hemingway, but I think people here will know what a treasure that is and won't be interested in selling them," Joyce said. "It's actually uncommon for people at these events to say they want to sell their book. A lot of times, it's worth less than they thought, and if it's worth more, they often want to keep it for their kids."

Appraisals in the internet age

Dallas-based Heritage Auctions will also have three appraisers at the event, including Managing Director Roberta Kramer, Rudy Aronoff and Margaret O'Neil.

O'Neil says that Heritage is the third largest auction house in the world and was founded in the 1970s by two competing coin dealers. While roughly half of their business today is still in coins, she says that the business expanded greatly.

"From coins, it grew dramatically to collectibles than memorabilia, then sports," O'Neil said. "This also led into comic books and illustration art, which developed into fine arts, jewelry and luxury goods."

Having worked on the television show "Antiques Roadshow," O'Neil says that local events differ a bit from what you see on TV.

"On a smaller scale, people are more realistic about bringing in items that are easier to carry," O'Neil said. "So much buying is now happening online that people are realistic about convenience and the cost of shipping items."

She says that due to the ease of finding information on the internet, people are also educating themselves before coming to appraisal events.

"We're seeing people understanding that objects, no matter what they are, go through phases of whether they are hot or not," she said. "Contemporary, modern art and prints are more popular right now. People are looking for clean lines. Young couples aren't interested in their grandmother's elaborate china or silver anymore. Most people think about this before they bring items in, and they often can and should get some beginning sense of value from the internet."

Details

The event is sponsored by Frame Warehouse, Forest Insurance Agency and Steve Scheuring for Baird and Warner. Proceeds will benefit the Historical Society of Oak Park and River Forest.

Admission of $10 per person includes one free appraisal (two appraisals for historical society members); additional appraisals can be purchased for $10.

Tickets can be purchased on-line at www.oprfhistory.org/events or at the door, but pre-registration is suggested given the time required for each appraisal.