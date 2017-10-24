Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
46°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Instead of punishing, teach

Opinion: Letters To The Editor

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

Question: If a teacher posts a photo of a lynched black man on social media as an illustration of the history of racism (Teacher, you mean that really happened?!), does that "interfere with or disrupt the educational or working environment, or the delivery of educational support services"? Shouldn't he get a commendation for trying to illustrate (the roots of) today's persistent problems? 

Question: When you were 17 years old and did something stupid, were you, in the words of the British proverb "taken out and shot"? (Heavens, what would the U.S. population be if that were always done?). 

Give me a break. We all did something stupid. When a kid does something monumentally stupid, don't we teach him?

Frank Stachyra 

Oak Park 

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Answer Book 2017

To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2017 Answer Book, please click here.

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

PARKING ENFORCEMENT OFFICER

The Village of Oak Park is seeking qualified candidates for the position of Parking Enforcement Officer in the Police Department Field Services Division. This position will perform a variety of duties and responsibilities involved in the enforcement...

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

I totally agree with the comments made. This store...

By Klara Gabor

Posted: October 24th, 2017 6:10 PM

On: Neighbors: Austin Pantry posed a...

Congratulations Oak Park President/Mayor and board of...

By Marty Strode

Posted: October 24th, 2017 6:03 PM

On: Downtown parking cost increases...

The North Avenue District and NABA were about to...

By Judith Alexander

Posted: October 24th, 2017 5:45 PM

On: Agencies gear up for North Avenue...

Just another $50 a year I'm out. Looks like I...

By Ramona Lopez

Posted: October 24th, 2017 5:23 PM

On: Downtown parking cost increases...

The general public has accepted the "shared"...

By Ramona Lopez

Posted: October 24th, 2017 5:17 PM

On: D97 warehouse relocation to cost...

I have friends and neighbors who already hesitate to...

By Pat Koko

Posted: October 24th, 2017 4:50 PM

On: Downtown parking cost increases...

It certainly seems like bad timing to bring up parking...

By Jason Cohen

Posted: October 24th, 2017 4:39 PM

On: Downtown parking cost increases...

Many, including myself will just stop shopping LOCAL!

By Leslie Stevens

Posted: October 24th, 2017 4:37 PM

On: Downtown parking cost increases...

Annnnnd here we go! Giant apartment and condo...

By Jennifer Malloy Quinlan

Posted: October 24th, 2017 4:31 PM

On: Downtown parking cost increases...

Two issues here: First, are we collecting enough...

By Jeff Schroeder

Posted: October 24th, 2017 4:28 PM

On: Downtown parking cost increases...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close