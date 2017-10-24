Instead of punishing, teach

Question: If a teacher posts a photo of a lynched black man on social media as an illustration of the history of racism (Teacher, you mean that really happened?!), does that "interfere with or disrupt the educational or working environment, or the delivery of educational support services"? Shouldn't he get a commendation for trying to illustrate (the roots of) today's persistent problems?

Question: When you were 17 years old and did something stupid, were you, in the words of the British proverb "taken out and shot"? (Heavens, what would the U.S. population be if that were always done?).

Give me a break. We all did something stupid. When a kid does something monumentally stupid, don't we teach him?

Frank Stachyra

Oak Park