Head over heart, magical thinking abides

By John Hubbuch

I always thought it was hard to win a Nobel Prize until University of Chicago professor Richard Thaler won this year's Nobel Prize in Economics a couple of weeks ago. He won for his research on how people make economic decisions. His research showed that we humans can be irrational and often make decisions that are against our self-interest.

Duh. I already knew that. In fact, everybody has known that for a long time. David Hume noted during the Enlightenment: "Reason is, and ought only to be, the slave of passions." Every novel Charles Dickens ever wrote has flawed, irrational characters acting against their best interest.

Almost every human enterprise is influenced significantly by emotional or irrational behavior. Take politics. Donald Trump was elected President because lots of voters hated Hillary Clinton, were tired of being mocked by hoity-toity liberals, or were just hopeful that a buffoonish reality TV personality just might change things. These voters knew Trump was an idiot but voted for him anyway. Heart over head.

Take sports. Some Bears fans really believe each year that this is the year the Monsters of the Midway will win the Super Bowl even though the team is terrible and deep down they know the team is terrible.

People play the lottery every week hoping to win the jackpot even though the odds are about the same as a unicorn winning the Kentucky Derby.

The whole foolishness over standing or kneeling during the singing of a patriotic song and worshiping a tri-colored rectangle is about as irrational as it gets.

We stay in relationships with terribly flawed significant others despite ample evidence that they are very unlikely to ever change. The same can be said for jobs we hate but can't leave. The car engine light comes on, and we delude ourselves that the car will heal itself. The roof leaks, but we hope the rain stops. We believe the blood in the urine will go away. We hope the IRS won't notice. We supersize our Big Mac meal — with a Diet Coke. We sign up for the 10-minute workout. Magical thinking abides.

Shakespeare's Puck deserves the final word: "What fools these mortals be."