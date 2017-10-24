Downtown parking cost increases could raise $1.1M
Board considers options for garage and meter parking
Free parking on Sundays and the first hour of free parking in village-owned garages could soon be a thing of the past.
The Oak Park Board of Trustees is considering its options in raising revenue from parking downtown.
Oak Park Development Customer Services Director Tammie Grossman walked trustees through a variety of options for parking fee increases, all of which at a minimum would raise a combined $1.1 million.
A proposal to eliminate a half hour of free parking in village-owned garages would raise an annual $338,654; increasing the one-hour meter rate to $1 dollar for all metered parking would raise $329,184; a two-hour paid time extension would generate $314,150; a credit card minimum charge would raise $75,000 annually; and an increase in parking permits – $5 quarterly for resident permit parking and $10 quarterly for nonresident permit parking – would raise $106,170.
Although the board did not take action at the Monday night meeting, trustees had strong differences of opinion on the various potential increases.
Trustee Deno Andrews said he strongly supported eliminating free parking on Sundays as well as the first hour of free parking in village-owned garages.
He said the garages were already charging under market rate for parking and that an extra $2 would for the first hour of parking would not deter motorists from using the garages.
"I feel strongly about no free parking," Andrews said. "We have parking on demand. We should be charging for every minute."
Grossman noted that the board might get pushback from downtown merchants who say shoppers already find it hard to park downtown. She noted that the first hour of free parking gets more cars off the metered parking on the streets.
Andrews argued that the free parking amounts to a subsidy for which taxpayers are paying.
Oak Park Mayor Anan Abu-Taleb argued that making too many changes to downtown parking at once could be a shock to residents and those visiting the village who have become accustomed to free parking on Sundays and getting the first hour free in garages.
He suggested making incremental changes over a period of time, but he said he likely would not support eliminating free parking on Sundays.
He encouraged trustees to take a closer look at the options while downtown developments come online.
"We haven't shown people there is value there yet," he said. "When they see the value they will pay the fees."
Trustees will make a final decision later this year as they finalize a budget for 2018.
CONTACT: tim@oakpark.com
Reader Comments
8 Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2017
|
To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2017 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
The general public has accepted the "shared"...
By Ramona Lopez
Posted: October 24th, 2017 5:17 PM
I have friends and neighbors who already hesitate to...
By Pat Koko
Posted: October 24th, 2017 4:50 PM
It certainly seems like bad timing to bring up parking...
By Jason Cohen
Posted: October 24th, 2017 4:39 PM
Many, including myself will just stop shopping LOCAL!
By Leslie Stevens
Posted: October 24th, 2017 4:37 PM
Annnnnd here we go! Giant apartment and condo...
By Jennifer Malloy Quinlan
Posted: October 24th, 2017 4:31 PM
Two issues here: First, are we collecting enough...
By Jeff Schroeder
Posted: October 24th, 2017 4:28 PM
Are we comparing our current parking rates with those...
By Mindy Setzler Kolodziej
Posted: October 24th, 2017 4:23 PM
Justin, just an example of how government pricing...
By Josh Vanderberg
Posted: October 24th, 2017 4:21 PM
The village gets their old property and they refuse to...
By Jennifer Malloy Quinlan
Posted: October 24th, 2017 4:19 PM
If I have to pay for parking to go out for dinner, I...
By Tim Red
Posted: October 24th, 2017 4:13 PM
Pat Koko Facebook Verified
Posted: October 24th, 2017 4:50 PM
I have friends and neighbors who already hesitate to come any where near downtown due to the confusing parking and the idea of addinga nother barrier is insane. Don't get me started on those new "parking explained" signs!
Jason Cohen Facebook Verified
Posted: October 24th, 2017 4:39 PM
It certainly seems like bad timing to bring up parking when most people complain about the current parking situation. I might be wrong but I thought one reason we have the free first hour was to make up for the fact that it's nearly impossible to find a street spot now? I am less concerned about being charged $2 extra dollars if I am having a night out but if I need to run into a store for 15 minutes it certainly will make me think twice about doing it in OP. How will Target feel about this? It might be better for me run to a Target that's 15 away with a free lot.
Leslie Stevens Facebook Verified
Posted: October 24th, 2017 4:37 PM
Many, including myself will just stop shopping LOCAL!
Jennifer Malloy Quinlan Facebook Verified
Posted: October 24th, 2017 4:31 PM
Annnnnd here we go! Giant apartment and condo building will be good for you, they said. They will bring tax money, they said. They will support our schools, they said. They will solve the parking problems, they said. They forgot to say and YOU WILL PAY A PREMIUM FOR IT.
Jeff Schroeder from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: October 24th, 2017 4:28 PM
Two issues here: First, are we collecting enough parking fees to support construction bond payments for the various garages in town? Second, are we remaining competitive with neighboring communities? I tend to agree with Al Rossell, that this would seem to be another example of being nickel and dimed to death. Where is the dividend to our Village finances from all the new construction and related sales taxes at local venues?
Mindy Setzler Kolodziej Facebook Verified
Posted: October 24th, 2017 4:23 PM
Are we comparing our current parking rates with those charged in Chicago in saying they at below "market rate"? I'd like to know where the parking rates are higher in the immediate suburban vicinity.
Tim Red Facebook Verified
Posted: October 24th, 2017 4:13 PM
If I have to pay for parking to go out for dinner, I may as well go into the city!
Al Rossell Facebook Verified
Posted: October 24th, 2017 4:07 PM
Just one more way of sticking it to us . I will repeat : Wheaton, Downers Grove and several other towns actually have free parking in their downtown areas. Looks to me that with this change a meal at a downtown nice oak park restaurant could add about $4 to my cost if i wanted to enjoy the meal. I thought that with all this new stuff being built and supposedly large increases to our projected sales tax revenue, that this item would not have to be a consideration.Just another opportunity for the administration to continue the nickel and diming.