D97 warehouse relocation to cost more than expected
Officials searching for ways to reduce the $700K-plus move
Oak Park Elementary School District 97 officials are looking for ways to reduce the roughly $736,000 they estimate it will take to move the district's maintenance operations from 541 Madison St. to the village of Oak Park's Public Works Center, 201 South Blvd., before the start of 2018.
According to Dr. Alicia Evans, District 97's assistant superintendent for finance and operations, the village will not allow the district to share electricity, phone, heating or internet service at the public works building.
According to STR Architects and Bully & Andrews, a range of modifications estimating to cost $701,294 will need to happen to the building's HVAC, plumbing, electrical and fire protection systems in order for it to accommodate the up to five school district employees at the 7,685-square-foot space.
Evans said that the district will likely need to pay other costs associated with the move, including nearly $19,000 for a mover, $400 a month to store records and for fees related to retrieving files, $400 a month for internet usage, $4,000 for fencing and up to $300 a month for six months on climate control for storing print shop paper.
In 2014, the school district entered into an intergovernmental agreement with the village of Oak Park that allowed it to build a new administration building at 260 Madison St., using $6.3 million of TIF funds. In exchange, the village got the district's old administration building at 970 Madison St., which it plans to redevelop.
The agreement also entailed the district entering into a 40-year, rent-free lease to relocate its maintenance operations. At the time, district officials had anticipated that the arrangement would result in long-term savings for the district.
Those anticipated savings were used in school district's informational pieces to explain the need for a $13.3 million tax increase for general operations. That tax increase was passed by referendum in April, along with a $57.5 million bond issue for capital improvements in the school district.
During an Oct. 10 regular meeting, District 97 board member Robert Spatz said that the district's lease agreement with the village to use the public works buildings for maintenance may still lead to cost-savings, but not as much as the district had hoped for.
The school board on Oct. 10 also authorized district officials to work with the village to try reducing the costs related to the relocation. The board directed district officials to look for other options if relocating the maintenance operations to the village's public works building doesn't prove to be the most cost-effective solution.
Ramona Lopez Facebook Verified
Posted: October 24th, 2017 5:17 PM
The general public has accepted the "shared" economy concept (i.e. rideshare like Uber and Lyft, Air BNB, etc.). Why can't the Village of Oak Park share general utilities with D97? How much electricity and bandwith do 5 employees really use? And to think that we are such a "progressive and inclusive" village that our sister gov't bureaucrats can't even share wi-fi. Perhaps the high school and village should get together and spend the money to enclose the pool at Ridgeland Commons so the park district and high school can "share" the usage and cost and actually save taxpayer dollars. This clearly demonstrates our local elected officials have no motivation to be efficient. In a few years there will be another referendum that will be marketed as "for the kids" because the district is out of money and can't afford __________(fill in the blank).
Josh Vanderberg Facebook Verified
Posted: October 24th, 2017 4:21 PM
Justin, just an example of how government pricing works. As there's little pricing/cost discipline in government, suppliers know they can get away with charging inflated fees, and bored employees will just write checks. Internet costs my business $100/month, for 5 heavy duty users. I expect that every single one of the numbers quoted in this article is similarly 2-4x inflated over what would be expected by a normal business.
Jennifer Malloy Quinlan Facebook Verified
Posted: October 24th, 2017 4:19 PM
The village gets their old property and they refuse to share resources that will save the taxpayers money? I'm shocked. Really.
Justin Lewis Facebook Verified
Posted: October 24th, 2017 4:08 PM
$400/month for Internet at the Maintenance facility for 5 maintenance employees. What kind of internet service are they getting? Maybe they can use one of the free hot spots D97 offered up to those who don't have internet at home. And $700,000 to accommodate these same employees? What kind of workspace is needed in a maintenance facility? If they need nicer digs for meeting, etc., there is an entire new building a few blocks away with internet service.