Alwin Giegler, 100
Alwin R. Giegler, 100, of Oak Park, died peacefully on Oct. 18, 2017 at Oak Trace in Downers Grove. Born in River Forest on Nov. 3, 1916 to Otto and Martha Giegler, he was a lifelong member of Forest Park Baptist Church.
Al Giegler is survived by his children, David (Sue), Fred (Julie), Helen (Will) Jugenitz, and Lois (William) Thompson; his 11 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, the late Elizabeth R.; two children, the late Carolyn (Robert) Cunningham and Edward Giegler; and his siblings the late Ernest, Helen Hutchins, Eric, and Harry Giegler. He was the uncle and great-uncle of many.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday Oct. 28, at 2 p.m. at Forest Park Baptist Church, 133 Harlem Ave. Forest Park, IL 60130. In lieu of flowers, donations to the church are appreciated.
Arrangements were handled by Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home.
