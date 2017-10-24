'Those Things That Are Best'
I am a retired former employee of OPRF High School. The motto of the school is "Those Things That Are Best". Lately, activities at the school make you very unproud.
The kneeling on the football field by the team, the kneeling by two school board members — what an example to our young folks you are!
Recently I read in the Sun Times about a bomb scare. What is next?
I was proud to be a retired person, but many ask me to explain what is going on at OPRF, and I don't know what to say.
Remember what your motto is and start acting according to what your motto says before you say, "Those Things That Are Worse."
James Craig
Melrose Park
