Huskies lose to Lyons Township

OPRF running back Keith Robinson ran for 128 yards and a touchdown in a 31-14 loss against host Lyons Township on Friday, Oct. 20 in Western Springs. (File photo)

Melvin Tate

Contributing Reporter

Heading into their regular-season finale at Bennett Field in Western Springs, the Oak Park and River Forest and Lyons Township High School football teams already knew that they were going to the IHSA Class 8A playoffs. And with Glenbard West having all but clinched the West Suburban Conference Silver Division title already, it might seem that there wasn't anything to particularly play for regarding the Huskies and Lions.

But given that both team were coming off competitive losses the prior week - OPRF lost to Glenbard West 24-14 and LTHS dropped a 21-20 decision at Hinsdale Central - each team desired a win to establish momentum heading into postseason play and improve its seeding in the postseason draw.

LTHS gained a boost of confidence with an impressive 31-14 win against the Huskies.

LTHS quarterback Ben Bryant had a good all-around performance in his last home regular-season game. The Cincinnati-bound Bryant completed 13 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns, while adding two more touchdowns on the ground.

While there is obvious talent on the OPRF roster, the Huskies (5-4, 2-4) are primarily a young team still prone to inconsistency. And in order to win games in a conference as tough as the West Suburban Silver, good execution is required. That wasn't the case for the Huskies against LTHS

"We believed that if we came in and played mistake-free football, we would be in it at the end. We didn't do that," OPRF coach John Hoerster said. "We made mistakes in all three phases - offense, defense, and special teams. There are so many things we'd love to take back. We also did some things well, but not enough against a good team like Lyons Township."

After the Lions (7-2, 4-2) went three-and-out offensively to start the game, the Huskies embarked on a 16-play drive that took up almost eight minutes and featured patient runs by running backs Terrance Roundy and Keith Robinson. But on 4th-and-2 from the LTHS 14, OPRF quarterback Toby Kunkel was stuffed for no gain as the Lions took over on downs.

The Lions countered with a 14-play, 86-yard drive that culminated on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Bryant to Nate Rusk. Rusk added the PAT to put LTHS on top 7-0 at the 10:30 mark of the second quarter.

After an exchange of interceptions - Kunkel was picked off by Louis Banda, then Bryant by John Mitchell - OPRF took over at its own 6. Three plays later, the Huskies were in the end zone thanks to a 79-yard scamper by Robinson. However, Henry Darrow missed the extra point, and the Huskies trailed 7-6 with 6:26 left in the first half.

For Robinson, his touchdown run served as a nice reward for the hard work he has put into the season.

"It's been a pretty good season," he said. "There are a lot of plays I wish I could have back, but I know for future references what to do. I enjoy being with my teammates and developing a bond."

Hoerster continues to praise both Robinson and Roundy as they have been carried a heavier load offensively in recent weeks.

"They're great," Hoerster said. "I can't ask for anything more from them."

On the Lions' next possession, Bryant did damage with his feet rather than his arm as he engineered a 10-play TD drive that covered 65 yards. He had four carries for 28 yards (and also drew a facemask penalty), including a 1-yard keeper that increased the LTHS lead to 14-6 with 1:59 to go before halftime.

OPRF moved the ball into LTHS territory during a two-minute drill, but Hareson Willis picked off Kunkel's deep ball intended for Trevon Brown at the Lions' 4 to end the half.

Early in the second half, Rusk booted a 37-yard field goal to give the Lions a 17-6 advantage. But on OPRF's next drive, Brown turned a short Kunkel pass into a 65-yard TD after dancing past a couple of LTHS defenders. Robinson added a 2-point conversion out of the Wildcat formation to bring the Huskies within 17-14.

But as they did after the Huskies' first score, the Lions responded with a lengthy scoring march. Tyrone Smith had several good short runs on the 15-play, 72-yard drive that was capped by another Bryant TD run, this time from from four yards out. Rusk's point-after made it 24-14 Lions with 44 seconds left in the third quarter.

J.J Dutton picked off Kunkel on the Huskies' next drive at the LTHS 43. Then, on the first play of the fourth quarter, Bryant threw a 55-yard TD pass that proved to be the nail in the coffin. Rusk's PAT boosted the Lions' lead to 31-14 and concluded the scoring.

"LT ran a pretty creative formation on that play, and we lost sight of the backside tight end," Hoerster said. "They execute well and have good football players. And if you don't get pressure and receivers are open, Bryant is going to hit them."

Bryant finished the night by going 13-for-20, 220 yards with two TD passes. He added 40 yards rushing and 2 TDs on 10 carries. Smith contributed 51 yards on 18 carries and Brandon Fischer had 5 receptions for 93 yards for LTHS.

Robinson finished with 128 yards rushing and a touchdown for OPRF. Roundy added 90 yards on 18 carries. Brown had four catches for 92 yards and a touchdown. Kunkel finished 10-for-23 on passing attempts with148 yards, a touchdown, and four interceptions.

Both teams turn their attention to the 8A playoffs.

Hoerster knows that there's plenty to do for his team.

"Hopefully we can lick our wounds, watch film, have a good week of practice and get better," he said. "We've got some things to work on. Hopefully the guys step up and we keep going for more than another week."