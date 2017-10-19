Two shot on Oak Park border

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

Two men – one from Chicago and one from Richton Park – were shot at about 1:10 p.m. on Oct. 18, near the corner of South Austin Boulevard and Garfield Street, according to Oak Park spokesman David Powers.

One man was shot in the arm and the other in the shoulder, but neither of the injuries were life-threatening, Power wrote in an email response to questions.

The victims told police they were traveling in their vehicle southbound on Austin Boulevard, just south of Garfield Street, when a man jumped out of another vehicle and began shooting at them, according to Powers.

By the time police arrived at the scene, the dispatch center was notified that the two victims, both 21 years old, had walked to the emergency room at West Suburban Medical Center, Powers wrote in the email.

"Police later found broken glass and shell casings at the scene," according to Powers.

Powers said the victims gave few details about the incident and a vague description of the shooter.