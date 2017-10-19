Suspended OPRF teacher reinstated
Anthony Clark, who was placed on leave after posting a blackface photo to Facebook, goes back to work Friday
Anthony Clark, the Oak Park and River Forest High School teacher who was put on paid administrative leave last week for posting to Facebook a Snapchat photo of a student in blackface, was reinstated on Thursday. Clark said he will be back to work Friday.
The district had prepared for a crowd during a committee of the whole meeting on Oct. 17, moving the meeting from the board room to a larger space on the same floor, but fewer than 10 people showed up.
At the meeting, District 200 board President Jackie Moore re-emphasized that Clark's suspension was not disciplinary in nature and that it was a measure taken to "ensure that the rights of all parties are protected while the district is reviewing this incident. Please know that securing a safe and healthy learning environment for the students is the district's highest priority."
One attendee, well-known Oak Park activist John Duffy, read a statement in support of Clark.
"In intervening with the student, I believe teacher Anthony Clark acted in pursuing a vision members of this administration and board have professed a newly found belief in — a philosophy, and commitment to the process and protocols of restorative justice and positive behavioral interventions as a substitute for our traditional lock step punitive approaches to student infractions of school rules and policies," Duffy said.
On Oct. 8, a 17-year-old senior at OPRF posted to Snapchat a photo of himself wearing a black charcoal exfoliating mask with the caption, "Vote me for BLU president. For those who don't know BLU is Black Leaders Union." The student also inserted an emoji depicting a neutral face beside the caption.
The teenager took the post down within a few hours after receiving backlash and posted an apology, but a screenshot image of the photo, along with the words 'hi racism!' scrawled by someone else, was circulated numerous times.
Clark has said that he posted the photo to Facebook in an effort to diffuse the fallout. He said that he did not know that the photo was of an OPRF student and that, after he discovered the photo was a student (whom he knew), took it down.
On Oct. 10, Clark was placed on non-disciplinary paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation of the incident. A statement released by District 200 Supt. Joylynn Pruitt-Adams that day indicated that the teacher may have violated the district's social media policy. The student was suspended on Oct. 12.
In an interview with Wednesday Journal on Oct. 9, the teenager apologized for the post.
"I want to make sure that everyone knows how I feel, that I'm very regretful and would love to learn from this experience," the student said, adding that he doesn't consider himself a victim. "People's anger is justified. I did not check my white privilege. I did not think about what I posted. There's no excuse. I did this and I take responsibility for my actions."
In a statement read over OPRF's PA system last Thursday morning, Black Leaders Union President Kennedy Holliday and Student Council President Sydney Rayburn acknowledged that many students were "hurt and angry" about the Snapchat post, and that some students had said that they wanted to post a copy of the photo with the student's address.
"We understand these feelings," the leaders stated. "But acting on them solves nothing. Instead of lashing out at an individual, we ask that our community instead focus on the much bigger issue of institutional racism."
The teenager said that he has marched with Clark during anti-racism demonstrations and has even volunteered on the teacher's campaign for Congress. Earlier this year, Clark, who founded the nonprofit Suburban Unity Alliance, announced that he would be running in 2018 against U.S. Rep. Danny K. Davis (7th).
The teenager and his mother said they were supportive of Clark's actions taken in the wake of the Snapchat post. In a statement, the mother said that Clark "has supported our student and our family during a very difficult time."
Clark's suspension also set off a wave of actions by his many supporters. One created a change.org petition urging the district to reinstate the teacher, which has so far garnered more than 5,500 signatures. And last Saturday, around 50 people marched from the Oak Park Public Library to the Oak Park Farmers Market in the pouring rain as a demonstration of support for Clark.
Reader Comments
9 Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2017
|
To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2017 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
It was no secret to many in the area drug sales were...
By Klara Gabor
Posted: October 21st, 2017 2:36 PM
Our firm is one of the few success stories on North...
By Jeff Schroeder
Posted: October 21st, 2017 12:46 PM
Also have to think about Albion. We have money to...
By Bill Kopper
Posted: October 21st, 2017 9:55 AM
Looks like the cool concept was sold before studying...
By Bill Kopper
Posted: October 21st, 2017 9:53 AM
I remember Mary for her Christmas letter, it was like...
By Diane Isanhart Bankes
Posted: October 21st, 2017 8:17 AM
On: Mary Marling, 80
@ Jeffrey Smith: Lit tiki torches contribute to global...
By Brian Slowiak
Posted: October 21st, 2017 8:13 AM
@ Alice Caputo: Mr. Clark will never apologize. Oak...
By Brian Slowiak
Posted: October 21st, 2017 8:09 AM
"Residents in these neighborhoods have some cars...
By Brian Slowiak
Posted: October 21st, 2017 8:02 AM
One of the most common problems residents have come to...
By Kyle P. Eichenberger
Posted: October 21st, 2017 7:21 AM
WOW- George Wallace and Margret Sanger ( Founder of...
By Ray Simpson
Posted: October 21st, 2017 6:10 AM
Brian Slowiak Facebook Verified
Posted: October 21st, 2017 8:13 AM
@ Jeffrey Smith: Lit tiki torches contribute to global warming and will not be used in Oak Park. Only kids safe flashlights with rechargeable and recyclable batteries would be used. Get with the program or get out.
Brian Slowiak Facebook Verified
Posted: October 21st, 2017 8:09 AM
@ Alice Caputo: Mr. Clark will never apologize. Oak Park as a community will never apologize for violating the civil rights od residents for the gun ban and the for sale sign ban. Both civil rights violations. Plus there will be no apologize for the cul du sacs put on Austin to keep African Americans and their cars out of Oak Park.
Jeffrey Smith Facebook Verified
Posted: October 20th, 2017 4:22 PM
Maybe these outraged people could grab some tiki torches and march around OPRF. It would send a clear message.
Alice Caputo Facebook Verified
Posted: October 20th, 2017 2:22 PM
I may have missed it but Mr. Clark apologize yet?
Christine Pastor Facebook Verified
Posted: October 20th, 2017 11:35 AM
Mr. Clark's agenda is more important to him than his job (and pension). If any one of the other teachers had done this, he/she would have been fired, and the "powers that be" would have paid NO attention to "their following".
Nick Polido Facebook Verified
Posted: October 20th, 2017 9:23 AM
The Idea that Mr. Clark had no IDEA that this was an OPRFHS student is absurd...The district has now made it very clear there is a standard for social media post and consequences for students and Teachers!
Rob Ruffulo Facebook Verified
Posted: October 20th, 2017 7:29 AM
Klara Gabor is absolutely corrrect, The Joke of a school and village continues. Everything seperated by race.They are the problem, not the solution.
Klara Gabor Facebook Verified
Posted: October 19th, 2017 6:00 PM
Mr. Clark acted in an inappropriate and unprofessional manner and the school did not even discipline him but rewarded him with a two week taxpayer paid vacation. Of course I assume that is better than him organizing a march to protest being treated "unfairly". Nice to see OPRF is grooming the students to be community organizers.
Rob Ruffulo Facebook Verified
Posted: October 19th, 2017 5:05 PM
Demand and you shall win.