Celebrating Sixty

By Advertising Department

This fall, Forest Agency Insurance celebrates sixty years in the community as a leader in customer service and modern insurance expertise.

When World War II veteran Bill Browne started an insurance agency in his Oak Park home in 1957, it was the beginnings of a firm that would become a local institution. This fall, Forest Agency Insurance celebrates sixty years in the community as a leader in customer service and modern insurance expertise.

Dan Browne joined his father at Forest Agency in 1978 after earning a degree in Risk Management & Insurance from Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia, and is now president. For Dan, the family connections to the agency and the community run deep. "Oak Park has always been home. My mother grew up here, I grew up here, and it's where my wife and I chose to raise our two sons. I enjoy every opportunity to give back to the place that has given my family so much. Forest Agency Insurance contributes heavily to the community, not just financially, but also with our active support of local events and causes."

After taking the reins from his father, Dan Browne built on the strong, family-based foundation that existed and modernized the agency. Today, Forest Agency provides high quality home, auto, life, umbrella and business insurance, among other services. Forest Agency's comprehensive coverage plans give their clients far more protection than any one major insurance provider could.

As an independent agency, one of Forest Agency's advantages is access to multiple insurance companies, which gives advisers the ability to choose the right coverage for each individual. Forest Agency offers clients a choice of trusted carriers such as Chubb, Nationwide Private Client, Liberty Mutual, Progressive, MetLife Auto & Home, Hanover, and Travelers, among others.

Dan Browne notes that Forest Agency's fifteen experienced advisers are trained to consider each client's individual needs when recommending the correct coverage. "If you are risk averse, if you value coverage, or if you have many assets and valuables to protect, then Forest Agency is the best representative for you. Remember, price is only important after the right coverage is in place."

Forest Agency knows the Oak Park and River Forest communities. As one of the largest property insurers in the area, Forest Agency has expertise in working with individuals, non-profits, property associations, and businesses. Emphasizing competence and honesty, the agency's advisers are committed to protecting the clients they serve. Their personal touch comes with unrivalled expertise as the staff has more professional insurance designations and industry experience than any other local agency.

Located in Forest Park since 2011, Forest Agency is ready to help you get the coverage you need. For more information, visit www.forestagency.com. To talk with an adviser, call 708.383.9000 or stop by 7310 Madison Street in Forest Park.