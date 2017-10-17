The faux mayor and his fait accompli

We must remember that Faux Mayor Abu-Taleb was elected in a landslide. Well, actually he had no opposition as he was the VMA's preferred candidate. Of course, they will deny it. Albion being approved was a foregone conclusion. Abu-Taleb's view is business growth at all costs, regardless of what shape, size or harm. He believes that sending a developer packing is not a good idea.

There is no corruption that I am aware of in these processes of approval by a commission or the board. However, one has to wonder what did the Plan Commission do wrong? The faux mayor packed the commission with a losing VMA trustee candidate who already supported the deal, leaving eight commissioners that may have been unbiased. The vote was 5-4 not to build Albion. Somewhere, from their table to the board, the arm twisting began.

You cannot blame the trustees for looking at new material after the commission vote. But this was material the commission did not review. You have to wonder who spoke to the developer ... besides staff. In addition, the trustees many of us supported decided that their word no longer mattered. The fundamental idea of truth-telling no longer was in play.

From experience, the board was probably provided legal advice to make this all work. The village manager probably directed staff to do what the faux mayor needed to get his Albion. Then the behind-the-scenes effort started (opposition included) ... emails, phone calls, etc. began in the effort to get people to vote for or against Albion. The opposition fought with facts and heart, but they never had a chance. That 6-1 vote was decided on long before the trustees met.

Simone Boutet probably never received any of these solicitors asking her to vote for Albion because she is cast as the outsider. Trustee Boutet took the high road and kept a promise made to the people. Deno and Dan should have voted against Albion. In a 4-3 vote, Albion loses, promises kept.

Then turn around with a new company to develop the site, after legal issues are dealt with. But they were convinced it was Albion or no one would come here again. The faux mayor told them taxes will go down and you will be heroes. Business will boom and Wednesday Journal's circulation will skyrocket. Don't worry, you will get a second term ... they forget ... those people forget.

At some point, Deno and Dan will realize they have lost the trust of the electorate. Come the mid-cycle election, I hope to see some opposition that takes on the remaining trustees. Three spots are going to be up for grabs ... any takers? Do not worry as Abu-Taleb, at the election, will have two years left in his second term.

Hopefully he goes for a third. There will be opposition ... I promise.

Robert Milstein

Oak Park