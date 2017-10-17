Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
67°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

The faux mayor and his fait accompli

Opinion: Letters To The Editor

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

We must remember that Faux Mayor Abu-Taleb was elected in a landslide. Well, actually he had no opposition as he was the VMA's preferred candidate. Of course, they will deny it. Albion being approved was a foregone conclusion. Abu-Taleb's view is business growth at all costs, regardless of what shape, size or harm. He believes that sending a developer packing is not a good idea.

There is no corruption that I am aware of in these processes of approval by a commission or the board. However, one has to wonder what did the Plan Commission do wrong? The faux mayor packed the commission with a losing VMA trustee candidate who already supported the deal, leaving eight commissioners that may have been unbiased. The vote was 5-4 not to build Albion. Somewhere, from their table to the board, the arm twisting began.

You cannot blame the trustees for looking at new material after the commission vote. But this was material the commission did not review. You have to wonder who spoke to the developer ... besides staff. In addition, the trustees many of us supported decided that their word no longer mattered. The fundamental idea of truth-telling no longer was in play. 

From experience, the board was probably provided legal advice to make this all work. The village manager probably directed staff to do what the faux mayor needed to get his Albion. Then the behind-the-scenes effort started (opposition included) ... emails, phone calls, etc. began in the effort to get people to vote for or against Albion. The opposition fought with facts and heart, but they never had a chance. That 6-1 vote was decided on long before the trustees met.

Simone Boutet probably never received any of these solicitors asking her to vote for Albion because she is cast as the outsider. Trustee Boutet took the high road and kept a promise made to the people. Deno and Dan should have voted against Albion. In a 4-3 vote, Albion loses, promises kept. 

Then turn around with a new company to develop the site, after legal issues are dealt with. But they were convinced it was Albion or no one would come here again. The faux mayor told them taxes will go down and you will be heroes. Business will boom and Wednesday Journal's circulation will skyrocket. Don't worry, you will get a second term ... they forget ... those people forget.

At some point, Deno and Dan will realize they have lost the trust of the electorate. Come the mid-cycle election, I hope to see some opposition that takes on the remaining trustees. Three spots are going to be up for grabs ... any takers? Do not worry as Abu-Taleb, at the election, will have two years left in his second term. 

Hopefully he goes for a third. There will be opposition ... I promise.

Robert Milstein

Oak Park

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Answer Book 2017

To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2017 Answer Book, please click here.

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

It was no secret to many in the area drug sales were...

By Klara Gabor

Posted: October 21st, 2017 2:36 PM

On: Austin Pantry appeals closure

Our firm is one of the few success stories on North...

By Jeff Schroeder

Posted: October 21st, 2017 12:46 PM

On: Agencies gear up for North Avenue...

Also have to think about Albion. We have money to...

By Bill Kopper

Posted: October 21st, 2017 9:55 AM

On: DIVVY a costly program

Looks like the cool concept was sold before studying...

By Bill Kopper

Posted: October 21st, 2017 9:53 AM

On: DIVVY a costly program

I remember Mary for her Christmas letter, it was like...

By Diane Isanhart Bankes

Posted: October 21st, 2017 8:17 AM

On: Mary Marling, 80

@ Jeffrey Smith: Lit tiki torches contribute to global...

By Brian Slowiak

Posted: October 21st, 2017 8:13 AM

On: Suspended OPRF teacher reinstated

@ Alice Caputo: Mr. Clark will never apologize. Oak...

By Brian Slowiak

Posted: October 21st, 2017 8:09 AM

On: Suspended OPRF teacher reinstated

"Residents in these neighborhoods have some cars...

By Brian Slowiak

Posted: October 21st, 2017 8:02 AM

On: Agencies gear up for North Avenue...

One of the most common problems residents have come to...

By Kyle P. Eichenberger

Posted: October 21st, 2017 7:21 AM

On: Agencies gear up for North Avenue...

WOW- George Wallace and Margret Sanger ( Founder of...

By Ray Simpson

Posted: October 21st, 2017 6:10 AM

On: Women's health rights today,...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close