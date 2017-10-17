Thanks for the Temperance Hall reminder
Opinion: Letters To The Editor
Thank you for your wonderfully detailed history of the Albion site in the Oct. 4 Viewpoints section [Adding a story to Lake & Forest, Ken Trainor]. I've been out of town on vacation and so read the article a week later and am just now responding to it. Yours is a much better article than the one I had fantasized writing before my trip intervened. You did the community a great service by preserving and presenting the Temperance Hall story.
Bob Trezevant
Oak Park
