Thanks for the Temperance Hall reminder

Thank you for your wonderfully detailed history of the Albion site in the Oct. 4 Viewpoints section [Adding a story to Lake & Forest, Ken Trainor]. I've been out of town on vacation and so read the article a week later and am just now responding to it. Yours is a much better article than the one I had fantasized writing before my trip intervened. You did the community a great service by preserving and presenting the Temperance Hall story.

Bob Trezevant

Oak Park