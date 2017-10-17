Race in this moment

By Editorial

Our Views

One week out from the gigantic contretemps over an OPRF senior's profoundly stupid, deeply offensive and undeniably racist posting of a black-face image of himself on social media, we have many thoughts:

The nerve touched was a profound one. The depth of pain in the depth of racism in our high school and in our villages is almost unknowable. The racism is systemic, it is in our roots as a community. It is historic and it is coursing in our veins right this minute.

Acknowledging racism as individuals, specifically as white individuals, is required. No caveats. No exceptional circumstances. You can be somewhere on the spectrum of racism — from virulent to reforming — but you are on the spectrum of racism.

It is who we are as Americans. Doesn't make us bad people. Or maybe it does.

Black people are not immune from the affliction of racism.

The high school is genuinely poised to address the demons of racial inequity, more ready than it has ever been. And the high school, and with it our community, should be strongly criticized for avoiding this issue, denying this issue for decades. We've earned much of the pain we are now feeling.

What are we going to do with this pain? Allowing it to be played out mainly in the warped, percussive chambers of social media and newspaper comment boards does us no good. We can rightly judge our failings as progressive villages. Judging one kid and that kid's family in one single failed moment devalues all of us.

It is right to stand with Anthony Clark, the OPRF special ed teacher, community activist and candidate for Congress. Good for Supt. Joylynn Pruitt-Adams for breaking protocol and making clear that Clark will, at some moment, be returned to his job at the high school.

We'd like to see Clark, a man we much admire, also break the protocol that suggests total silence while he is on paid administrative leave. Mr. Clark should acknowledge that he had a moral lapse when he posted the student's black-face image on his exceptionally wide social network. It was wrong. And it absolutely violated school policy.

The excuses his many supporters are making in online petitions, that Clark did not know this was an OPRF student, are not logical. This is a moment for all of us to expect simple truth.

Our time should be spent in two places. Let's look at the redemptive moments when Clark recognized that student, knew him as an active supporter of positive social causes, and convened his family for tough talk on the racism embedded in each and every one of us. We need many more moments of uncomfortable conversation.

And then in full concert, let us consider the impact of this racist action on each and every student of color in our high school. In 2017, to be a young, black person at OPRF and to be assaulted by a black-face image is horrifying. And this incident, while clearly a lightning rod, is not isolated.

OPRF's leaders tell us they "trust the voice and the leadership" of their young black students and yet in a critical moment they have made it difficult for our reporter to hear those voices. Open the doors.

We are proud of our long reporting on race in Oak Park and River Forest. We are sometimes criticized for seeing every issue through a prism of race. But that is the reality. In America, in these hometowns everything is infused with race. That said, Wednesday Journal can do far better. More voices, more listening, more self-criticism.

This is a moment. Will we be honest and lean in together to the pain ahead? Or will we shred this opportunity and revel in the easy postures of extreme positions?