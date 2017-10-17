Prime numbers in the prime of life

Byron begins his new job as a physical therapy assistant on 11/1/17. All prime numbers. This seems prescient. Byron was born on 3/9/89. Again prime numbers. Enjoy wrapping my mind around that.

After working at one on-site training at a physical therapy provider, Byron posted "This is what I believe I was meant to do."

How wonderful for a seed to bloom aware.

With respect and admiration,

Tom Broderick

One parent of Byron Broderick