Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
67°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

No plans for CN traffic, but track still 'active'

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Bob Uphues

Riverside-Brookfield Landmark Editor

It's been years since trains have rumbled through River Forest along the elevated Canadian National rail line, which enters the village at Thatcher Avenue just south of Division Street and then arcs south between Forest and Park avenues until it exits at Madison Street.

But after some recent social media chatter suggesting that CN was going to restart train traffic on that line, River Forest officials moved on Oct. 10 to clarify the railroad's position on use of those tracks and the potential for future traffic by posting a statement on the village's website.

According to Village Administrator Eric Palm, the railroad's position on the line hasn't changed. The railroad doesn't have plans to restart traffic there, but it has been and remains an active railroad line capable of handling traffic in the future.

"Canadian National has stated that they have no plans to resume daily train operation through River Forest," the village's statement noted. "However, CN says it is possible that a train could operate on those tracks on any given day, and the track remains a viable option for Canadian National to route trains over should it become necessary."

Palm said rumors of the railroad starting up traffic have been around since he was appointed village administrator seven years ago. The village sought to clarify the status of the line in light of the social media posts and an email Palm received recently from a local Realtor. Sellers and prospective homebuyers can be wary of how activity on that track might impact property values.

In short, Palm said, "It's buyer beware."

While the CN has avoided using that rail line, "tomorrow there could be a train running through your backyard."

Bob Uphues

Contact:
Email: buphues@wjinc.com Twitter: @RBLandmark

Reader Comments

1 Comment - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Terry Falduto  

Posted: October 19th, 2017 3:33 PM

When I worked in Oak Park in the mid-1990s I remember seeing a few times trains snaking through River Forest, right through the neighborhood at grade level on Iowa, Augusta, Forest streets. Quite the surprise the first couple times.

Facebook Connect

Answer Book 2017

To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2017 Answer Book, please click here.

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

CLASSIC PAINTING

Fast & Neat Painting/Taping/Plaster Repair Low Cost 708.749.0011

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

It was no secret to many in the area drug sales were...

By Klara Gabor

Posted: October 21st, 2017 2:36 PM

On: Austin Pantry appeals closure

Our firm is one of the few success stories on North...

By Jeff Schroeder

Posted: October 21st, 2017 12:46 PM

On: Agencies gear up for North Avenue...

Also have to think about Albion. We have money to...

By Bill Kopper

Posted: October 21st, 2017 9:55 AM

On: DIVVY a costly program

Looks like the cool concept was sold before studying...

By Bill Kopper

Posted: October 21st, 2017 9:53 AM

On: DIVVY a costly program

I remember Mary for her Christmas letter, it was like...

By Diane Isanhart Bankes

Posted: October 21st, 2017 8:17 AM

On: Mary Marling, 80

@ Jeffrey Smith: Lit tiki torches contribute to global...

By Brian Slowiak

Posted: October 21st, 2017 8:13 AM

On: Suspended OPRF teacher reinstated

@ Alice Caputo: Mr. Clark will never apologize. Oak...

By Brian Slowiak

Posted: October 21st, 2017 8:09 AM

On: Suspended OPRF teacher reinstated

"Residents in these neighborhoods have some cars...

By Brian Slowiak

Posted: October 21st, 2017 8:02 AM

On: Agencies gear up for North Avenue...

One of the most common problems residents have come to...

By Kyle P. Eichenberger

Posted: October 21st, 2017 7:21 AM

On: Agencies gear up for North Avenue...

WOW- George Wallace and Margret Sanger ( Founder of...

By Ray Simpson

Posted: October 21st, 2017 6:10 AM

On: Women's health rights today,...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close