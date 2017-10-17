No plans for CN traffic, but track still 'active'
By Bob Uphues
It's been years since trains have rumbled through River Forest along the elevated Canadian National rail line, which enters the village at Thatcher Avenue just south of Division Street and then arcs south between Forest and Park avenues until it exits at Madison Street.
But after some recent social media chatter suggesting that CN was going to restart train traffic on that line, River Forest officials moved on Oct. 10 to clarify the railroad's position on use of those tracks and the potential for future traffic by posting a statement on the village's website.
According to Village Administrator Eric Palm, the railroad's position on the line hasn't changed. The railroad doesn't have plans to restart traffic there, but it has been and remains an active railroad line capable of handling traffic in the future.
"Canadian National has stated that they have no plans to resume daily train operation through River Forest," the village's statement noted. "However, CN says it is possible that a train could operate on those tracks on any given day, and the track remains a viable option for Canadian National to route trains over should it become necessary."
Palm said rumors of the railroad starting up traffic have been around since he was appointed village administrator seven years ago. The village sought to clarify the status of the line in light of the social media posts and an email Palm received recently from a local Realtor. Sellers and prospective homebuyers can be wary of how activity on that track might impact property values.
In short, Palm said, "It's buyer beware."
While the CN has avoided using that rail line, "tomorrow there could be a train running through your backyard."
Bob Uphues
Contact:
Email: buphues@wjinc.com Twitter: @RBLandmark
Reader Comments
1 Comment - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2017
|
To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2017 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
It was no secret to many in the area drug sales were...
By Klara Gabor
Posted: October 21st, 2017 2:36 PM
Our firm is one of the few success stories on North...
By Jeff Schroeder
Posted: October 21st, 2017 12:46 PM
Also have to think about Albion. We have money to...
By Bill Kopper
Posted: October 21st, 2017 9:55 AM
Looks like the cool concept was sold before studying...
By Bill Kopper
Posted: October 21st, 2017 9:53 AM
I remember Mary for her Christmas letter, it was like...
By Diane Isanhart Bankes
Posted: October 21st, 2017 8:17 AM
On: Mary Marling, 80
@ Jeffrey Smith: Lit tiki torches contribute to global...
By Brian Slowiak
Posted: October 21st, 2017 8:13 AM
@ Alice Caputo: Mr. Clark will never apologize. Oak...
By Brian Slowiak
Posted: October 21st, 2017 8:09 AM
"Residents in these neighborhoods have some cars...
By Brian Slowiak
Posted: October 21st, 2017 8:02 AM
One of the most common problems residents have come to...
By Kyle P. Eichenberger
Posted: October 21st, 2017 7:21 AM
WOW- George Wallace and Margret Sanger ( Founder of...
By Ray Simpson
Posted: October 21st, 2017 6:10 AM
Terry Falduto Facebook Verified
Posted: October 19th, 2017 3:33 PM
When I worked in Oak Park in the mid-1990s I remember seeing a few times trains snaking through River Forest, right through the neighborhood at grade level on Iowa, Augusta, Forest streets. Quite the surprise the first couple times.