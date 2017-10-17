Nancy Masterson, 76

Nancy Lee Kahn Masterson, 76, of Berwyn and formerly of Oak Park, died on Oct. 2, 2017. Born on Dec. 12, 1940, she was a longtime member of First United Church of Oak Park, Oak Leyden Residential Services, and she proudly participated in Oak Park's CROP Walk for hunger.

Nancy Masterson was the wife of the late James Hammers and John Masterson; the aunt of 12 nieces and nephews; and the sister of the late Russell, Max, Don, Virginia and Eileen.

A memorial visitation is planned for Sunday, Oct. 22 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at First United Church of Oak Park, 848 Lake St., with a memorial service at 2:30 p.m., followed by a reception.

Arrangements were handled by Zimmerman-Harnett Funeral Home in Forest Park.