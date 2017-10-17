Marion Brown, 85
Member of Grace Lutheran Church
Marion Louise Brown, nee Ladwig, of Oak Park, died on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. Born in Neenah, Wisconsin on Oct. 6, 1932, she was raised in River Forest, attended Grace Lutheran School in River Forest and Oak Park and River Forest High School. She graduated from Valparaiso University with a degree in geography. After college, she worked for Illinois Bell Telephone as a service representative and later business office supervisor. She sang in her church choir and also in the Swedish Choral Club of Chicago.
She flourished at Grace Lutheran Church and School as a choir member, volunteer, and even school bus driver. The church was her true home throughout her life. She was a pure soul.
Marion was the wife of William Wallace Brown; the mother of William, David, Dale (Elizabeth) and Lisa (late Eric); and the grandmother of Emily (Jon), Ben, Amy, Erin, Liam, Grace and Shannon. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Edmund William Ladwig and Ida Louise Ladwig, nee Nolde.
Memorial visitation will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m., at Grace Lutheran Church, 7300 Division St., River Forest, followed by interment at Grace Church Memorial Garden.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Grace Lutheran Church and School are appreciated.
