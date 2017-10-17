Katherine Giunta, 74

Katherine "Kathy" L. Giunta, 74, of River Forest and formerly of Elmwood Park, died on Sept. 19, 2017. Born on Oct. 16, 1942 in Peoria, she was formerly a part of the School Sisters of Notre Dame community and a lifelong educator who retired from St. Ignatius College Prep. She will be missed by all of her friends at the Forest Park Senior Center and Oak Park's Nineteenth Century Club.

Kathy Giunta was the daughter of the late Dr. Edward J. and Ruth Giunta (nee Schmitt); the sister of James, Thomas (Geralyn) and the late Barbara (David) Jones; and the aunt of Matthew, Ellen, Michael and Hannah.

Visitation and Mass were held on Sept. 29 at St. Luke Catholic Church, followed by private interment at Resurrection Cemetery in Peoria.

The family appreciates memorials to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, www.ssnd.org or St. Ignatius College Prep, www.ignatius.org.

Arrangements were by Zimmerman Harnett Funeral Home, 708-366-2200 and www.ZimmermanHarnett.com.