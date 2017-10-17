Katherine Giunta, 74
Lifelong educator
Katherine "Kathy" L. Giunta, 74, of River Forest and formerly of Elmwood Park, died on Sept. 19, 2017. Born on Oct. 16, 1942 in Peoria, she was formerly a part of the School Sisters of Notre Dame community and a lifelong educator who retired from St. Ignatius College Prep. She will be missed by all of her friends at the Forest Park Senior Center and Oak Park's Nineteenth Century Club.
Kathy Giunta was the daughter of the late Dr. Edward J. and Ruth Giunta (nee Schmitt); the sister of James, Thomas (Geralyn) and the late Barbara (David) Jones; and the aunt of Matthew, Ellen, Michael and Hannah.
Visitation and Mass were held on Sept. 29 at St. Luke Catholic Church, followed by private interment at Resurrection Cemetery in Peoria.
The family appreciates memorials to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, www.ssnd.org or St. Ignatius College Prep, www.ignatius.org.
Arrangements were by Zimmerman Harnett Funeral Home, 708-366-2200 and www.ZimmermanHarnett.com.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2017
|
To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2017 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
It was no secret to many in the area drug sales were...
By Klara Gabor
Posted: October 21st, 2017 2:36 PM
Our firm is one of the few success stories on North...
By Jeff Schroeder
Posted: October 21st, 2017 12:46 PM
Also have to think about Albion. We have money to...
By Bill Kopper
Posted: October 21st, 2017 9:55 AM
Looks like the cool concept was sold before studying...
By Bill Kopper
Posted: October 21st, 2017 9:53 AM
I remember Mary for her Christmas letter, it was like...
By Diane Isanhart Bankes
Posted: October 21st, 2017 8:17 AM
On: Mary Marling, 80
@ Jeffrey Smith: Lit tiki torches contribute to global...
By Brian Slowiak
Posted: October 21st, 2017 8:13 AM
@ Alice Caputo: Mr. Clark will never apologize. Oak...
By Brian Slowiak
Posted: October 21st, 2017 8:09 AM
"Residents in these neighborhoods have some cars...
By Brian Slowiak
Posted: October 21st, 2017 8:02 AM
One of the most common problems residents have come to...
By Kyle P. Eichenberger
Posted: October 21st, 2017 7:21 AM
WOW- George Wallace and Margret Sanger ( Founder of...
By Ray Simpson
Posted: October 21st, 2017 6:10 AM