John Lennon, 92

John Joseph Lennon, 92, died on Oct. 8, 2017 at his River Forest home. Born on Jan. 12, 1925 in Chicago to Irish immigrant parents from County Mayo, he received his diploma from St. Rita High School, then joined the U.S. Navy and went to the University of Notre Dame for training in the V-12 program until April 1944, followed by Signalman School at Great Lakes Naval Air Station. From September 1944 to May 1946, John served on Liberty and APD ships in both the Atlantic and Pacific theaters of war, completing his service on Okinawa and in occupied Japan.

Returning to Chicago, he graduated from Loyola University with a B.S. in accounting and economics. In May 1951, he married Rose Vietzen with whom he had corresponded during the war. They moved to River Forest where he lived the rest of his life. He worked as an accountant at various firms for 35 years, finishing his career at Stein Roe Farnham Mutual Funds. He was active in the American Legion, the St. Lazarus Society, several other service organizations and volunteered frequently at St. Luke Parish for over 50 years. He and Rose enjoyed travelling and spending time in Florida before her death in 2002. In 2006, he married Joyce Tasch Zurek.

John Lennon was the father of Rose Lennon Millet (Tom), John Lennon (Marcia), Julie Lennon Russo (Dave), and Michael Charles Lennon (Jen); grandfather of nine; and great-grandfather of two.

Visitation was held on Oct. 15 at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home with a funeral Mass on Oct. 16 at St. Luke Church, followed by interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.