Dr. J.R. Kuszak, 66, of Oak Park, died on Oct. 9, 2017. Born on May 26, 1951, he was the husband of Krystyna (nee Kazieczko); the father of Adam (Kristin) and Beth (Tom) Mannix; grandfather of Keira, Peter, J.J. and Jimmy; son of Ray and Sarah; brother of Geralyn, Marian and Barbara; and the uncle of Joshua, Meredith and Annamarie.

Visitation was held on Oct. 13 at Zimmerman-Harnett Funeral Home. A funeral Mass was celebrated on Oct. 14 at St. Giles Catholic Church, followed by private interment.