Fakouri has a shot at state tennis title

Fenwick's Haley Fakouri dropped only two games in four match wins at the Timothy Christian Sectional. She moves on to the Class 1A state finals tourney as a contender to win the singles state championship.

The Friars edged Wheaton Academy (27-25) to win the Timothy Christian Sectional of the Class 1A state tennis playoffs.

More importantly, Fenwick qualified five players for the state finals tournament at Buffalo Grove High School this weekend (Oct. 19-21). Singles player Haley Fakouri and the doubles teams of Anna Hendricks/Maria Krug and Kelly Chapman/Shannon Hayes are the state qualifiers.

Fakouri, a viable contender to win the 1A singles state championship, steamrolled her sectional opponents by winning four matches with just two games dropped.

Hendricks/Krug went 3-1 and Chapman/Hayes 2-2 in sectional play. In the match between the two Fenwick teams, Hendricks/Krug won 6-1, 2-6, 6-3.

OPRF girls tennis

Juniors Sophia Kreider and Maya Jamroz finished third in doubles at the OPRF Sectional to qualify for the state tournament. The tandem won three of four matches, including an impressive 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 comeback win against York's Melissa Cartis and Gianna Nikoleit. The Huskies didn't lose a game in their other two victories. The Whitney Young doubles team of Mackenzie and Madison Beckham dealt the Kreider/Jamroz their lone loss, 6-2, 6-3.

Whitney Young won the sectional with a score of 28, followed by St. Ignatius (18), OPRF (15) and York (14) in a field of nine teams.

St. Ignatius freshman Tyra Richardson finished first in singles and Whitney Young's Camryn Salter and Darinka Stepan won the doubles competition.

Fenwick girls golf

Stephanie Mroz carded a 76 during her second round to finish with a two-day total of 153 (+9), which placed her in a six-way tie for 23rd at the Class 2A state finals. Hosted by Hickory Point Golf Club in Decatur, Mroz shot a 77 in first round action.

Mroz, the Friars' lone state qualifier, scored a 75 at the stacked Wheaton Academy Sectional.

In regional play, Mroz carded a 73 to earn medalist honors as Fenwick won the St. Ignatius Regional with a score of 358.

"Stephanie Mroz is a senior who is playing some of her best golf," Fenwick coach Kitty Delany said during the postseason. "She has an average 18-hole score of 75 and an average 38 score over 9 holes."

Fenwick girls volleyball

Senior Margaret Planek has been named the Girls Catholic Athletic Conference White Division player of the year, and McKenzie Moorman an all-conference player.

Both will play college volleyball next year as Planek has committed to Penn and Moorman to South Carolina.

"Margaret is a very powerful hitter and versatile enough to be a threat anywhere along the net or backcourt," O'Laughlin said. "McKenzie has the ability to elevate above the block. She also has the ability to power through a block, making her very difficult to stop on the left side."

The Friars close out the regular season at the Lyons Township Tournament this weekend.

