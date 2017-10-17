Estelle Pargulski, 84
Singer, Ascension parishioner
Estelle M. Pargulski (nee Romanowski), 84, a longtime resident of Oak Park, died on Oct. 9, 2017 in Brighton, Michigan. Born on June 18, 1933 in Chicago to Stanley and Mary Romanowski, she was an avid singer, a member of the Grant Park Choir, and involved in many choral groups in the Chicago area. She was also a member and soloist at Ascension Church who, with the group, sang in Rome for Pope John Paul II.
Estelle Pargulski was the mother of Jim, Dave (Brenda), Annette (Dan) Zyck, Tom (Meg) and Ken (Lisa Tuveson) Pargulski; grandmother of 12; and the sister of Alfreda (the late Otto) Karasek. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo B.; and her sister, Jane (the late Felix) Gruzczynski.
Visitation was held on Oct. 16 at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, followed by a funeral Mass on Oct. 17 at Ascension Church, with interment at Resurrection Cemetery.
The family appreciates donations to a charity of your choice.
